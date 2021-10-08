Slipknot “Eighty Percent” Done with New Album Frontman Corey Taylor Says

On Thursday (October 7), Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor told Eddie Trunk on his podcast, The Eddie Trunk Podcast, that the new Slipknot album is on the way and is “eighty percent” done.

“Actually, it’s pretty much done,” Taylor said on the show. “I’d say it’s probably about eighty percent done. We’re finishing up some music [and] I’ve got a couple more songs to sing. However, I will say this: don’t be surprised if in the next month or so you hear something new.”

Of the band’s next single, Taylor said on the show that it’s “more of a ‘let’s bludgeon everybody and remind them why we’re still Slipknot‘ kind of vibe.”

Earlier this year, Slipknot was in the middle of some controversy when Taylor and rapper-turned-pop-punk frontman Machine Gun Kelly began trading barbs in public. MGK even heard wide booing at a recent show.

Perhaps the new LP will occupy Taylor and the feud will die out. Slipknot is also on tour these days. See dates below.

10/8 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

10/9 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

10/10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

10/12 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

10/13 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

10/15 – Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park

10/17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

10/19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/22 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

10/23 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/24 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Oct. 26 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

10/28 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

10/29 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion**

10/30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

10/1 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

10/2 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion