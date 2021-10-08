Slipknot “Eighty Percent” Done with New Album Frontman Corey Taylor Says

On Thursday (October 7), Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor told Eddie Trunk on his podcast, The Eddie Trunk Podcast, that the new Slipknot album is on the way and is “eighty percent” done.
“Actually, it’s pretty much done,” Taylor said on the show. “I’d say it’s probably about eighty percent done. We’re finishing up some music [and] I’ve got a couple more songs to sing. However, I will say this: don’t be surprised if in the next month or so you hear something new.”
Of the band’s next single, Taylor said on the show that it’s “more of a ‘let’s bludgeon everybody and remind them why we’re still Slipknot‘ kind of vibe.”
Earlier this year, Slipknot was in the middle of some controversy when Taylor and rapper-turned-pop-punk frontman Machine Gun Kelly began trading barbs in public. MGK even heard wide booing at a recent show.
Perhaps the new LP will occupy Taylor and the feud will die out. Slipknot is also on tour these days. See dates below.
10/8 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
10/9 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
10/10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
10/12 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
10/13 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
10/15 – Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park
10/17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
10/19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
10/22 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
10/23 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
10/24 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oct. 26 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
10/28 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
10/29 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion**
10/30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
10/1 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
10/2 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion