These days, it seems like every time you turn around, the rapper Snoop Dogg has a new business venture. Whether it’s hosting a new show, creating an NFT world, or appearing in popular commercials, Snoop knows how to get his name out.

And on August 22, the rapper announced the launch of a new YouTube channel for kids called “Doggyland—Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes.”

The new animated kid’s series will use songs and dance to teach kids social, emotional, and cognitive skills, the artist has said. And according to Doggyland Media, it will be focused on children up to 8 years old.

Snoop will voice the main character in the animated video series, Bow Wizzle, who is said to be the adult mentor for the rest of the cartoon cast. For Snoop, the idea of education and building positive learning environments is crucial for kids. Big Bird and Elmo watch out!

Said Snoop in a press statement, “We wanted to bring our show to YouTube and YouTube Kids, which provides free access to everyone, so all the kids can enjoy it. I’ve always wanted to create a kid-friendly series that lets kids be kids and is truly representative of the culture with everything from the music to the characters.”

According to the statement, the show will highlight topics including the alphabet, numbers, and good habits for kids. It will be available on YouTube and YouTube Kids. And new episodes are slated to air every Tuesday.

Snoop, 50, released a four-minute “welcome to” video on YouTube earlier this week. It begins with an encouraging rap from Snoop and then turns into a rendition of the popular kid’s song, “The Wheels on the Bus.”

It will be a “3D animated cartoon series designed for kids, I’d say pre-schoolers, toddlers.. it’s so influential, it’s so educational,” says Snoop in the video.

Check out the new video here below.

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for RMG