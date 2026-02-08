Who Is Performing the Opening Ceremony at Seahawks vs. Patriots Super Bowl Tonight?

After tonight, fans of the NFL will have to wait a long seven months before hearing that Sunday Night Football theme. But that is tomorrow, for tonight, the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots have the chance to end their season by making history. And if that wasn’t enough, Super Bowl LX will include a spectacular halftime show helmed by Bad Bunny. But before the first play, the NFL will offer a unique opening ceremony featuring none other than Green Day.

Formed in Rodeo, California during the late 1980s, Green Day consisted of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tre Cool. Throughout the band’s history, the group released hit songs like “21 Guns”, “Good Riddance”, and “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.” Excited to highlight their lasting legacy on one of the biggest stages in the world, Green Day will surely produce a memorable set.

Thrilled to take part in Super Bowl LX, Armstrong stated, “We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard! We are honored to welcome the MVPs who’ve shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let’s have fun! Let’s get loud!”

Green Day’s Super Bowl LX Performance Welcomes New Fans Of The NFL

With Super Bowl LX taking place at Levi’s Stadium, the game was only around 25 miles from where Green Day started. Considering it a full-circle moment, fans can barely contain their excitement. When first announced, the comments read:

“Opening with Green Day, a bit of Bad Bunny in the middle. The Superbowl is going to have my gym playlist.” “Omg I don’t watch football, but just to see the halftime show and what y’all sing has me” “Ma,n seeing Green Day play ‘American Idiot’ live at the Super Bowl Opening ceremony is going to be electric!!” “I don’t normally watch the Super Bowl, but I will be for this!”

Promising a night of high-energy performances and unforgettable plays, Super Bowl LX is shaping up to be more than just a championship game. From Green Day kicking things off to Bad Bunny lighting up the halftime stage, the NFL’s biggest night will blend football, music, and hometown pride into one massive celebration.

Don’t miss a single second of Super Bowl LX, airing tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream on Peacock and the NFL+ app.

