Swifties Rally Around Fan Who Needed To Sell Taylor Swift-Signed Guitar To Afford Wedding

While Taylor Swift is considered one of Forbes’ World’s 100 Most Powerful Women, the singer couldn’t have sold over 200 million records or gained the highest-grossing tour without the love and support from Swifties. Although Swift isn’t the first singer to have a dedicated fanbase, Swifites are in a group of their own as their support caused the icon to become the first billionaire using music as their main source of income. But while Swifties go to extraordinary lengths to see her perform, they recently rallied behind a bride who reluctantly looked to sell her signed guitar to help fund her upcoming wedding.

For Emily Harris, there are few moments in her life that compare to her 16th birthday. Knowing how much she loved Swift, her father decided to make the birthday memorable by gifting her a signed guitar from the pop star. Now, 30 years old, the fan is currently planning her wedding to fiancé Jacob McDaniel. Learning how expensive weddings can be, Harris looked to sell her guitar to afford her special day.

Discussing the decision to sell the prized item, Harris said, “It was very hard. But I felt like it was the responsible thing to do, you know, to try and afford everything because we’re paying for our wedding ourselves.”

Helping her find out what the item was worth, her father, Randy Harris, reached out to a Taylor Swift fan page on Facebook. He asked the Swifties, “My daughter is considering selling her signed guitar to help pay for her wedding, any advice/help would be greatly appreciated.”

Swifties Support Fan Keeping Taylor Swift Memorabilia

It didn’t take long before Swifties filled the comment section, calling the guitar “priceless.” One Swiftie insisted, “Omg! Weddings/marriages come and go but Taylor Swift is forever.” Others offered ways to afford the wedding and keep the guitar. “Honestly drop a GoFundMe for the wedding! I’d be happy to chip in a little so she gets to have the wedding she wants while not having to sacrifice such a treasure!”

Taking their advice, Harris created a GoFundMe page that has already climbed to over $1,900. Watching the support from Swifties, Harris said, “I’ve been speechless, really. I feel like this is a reminder that there are good people in this world. There is just genuine good in this world.”

Even her fiancé seemed shocked by the support. “I do think it’s very special that there’s a fan group out there that cares so deeply about the memorabilia that exists for this artist that they’re willing to start a GoFundMe page.”

With the GoFundMe continuing to gain donations, it appears that Harris will get her special day and keep a piece of Swift history.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)