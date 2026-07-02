Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Donate $26 Million to Charity—Here’s Why Brad Paisley and Dolly Parton Are Celebrating

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are giving back in a big way. Ahead of their rumored wedding, the pop star and her NFL tight end fiancé donated a staggering $26 million to charitable organizations across the country, her rep announced.

The couple chose to give back to organizations in their home states and in New York City. The latter city is the rumored location of their nuptials.

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In Nashville, Swift gave to The Store, the free grocery store Brad Paisley and his wife founded.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for their transformative gift to The Store,” the organization wrote on Instagram. “Their kindness will help more families across Middle Tennessee access fresh, healthy food with dignity and choice, and we’re honored to have their support.”

Swift also opted to give back in her home state of Pennsylvania by donating to Helping Harvest. According to an Instagram post from the charity, which aims to fight food insecurity, the couple’s donation totaled $1 million.

“At a time when more families than ever are turning to us for help, this gift will help us continue putting nutritious food on tables across Berks and Schuylkill counties,” the post read. “As Taylor once sang, ‘long live all the mountains we moved.’ Today, thanks to Taylor and Travis’ kindness, we moved one together.”

Taylor Swift Makes Major Charitable Donations Ahead

Los Angeles has also served as an occasional home base for the singer. That fact likely prompted her donation to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. An Instagram post revealed that Swift gave $1 million to the organization.

“We’re incredibly grateful for their generosity and for helping ensure more families, children, seniors, and individuals have access to nutritious food when they need it most,” the post read. “Thank you for making a lasting impact.”

Swift additionally has a home in Rhode Island. With that in mind, she decided to give another $1 million donation to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

“We were THRILLED to learn of this unexpected gift, which comes at a time when the need for food assistance in our state is at an all-time high,” the organization wrote on Instagram. “Every dollar of this generous donation will be put to work to source food for distribution across our statewide network of 137 member agencies.”

Kelce likewise honored locations that are meaningful to him. The Kansas City Chiefs athlete donated to Harvesters – The Community Food Network and Children’s Mercy Hospital. He also gave a nod to his Cleveland roots with a donation to After-School All-Stars.

In New York City, the couple donated to City Harvest, Food Bank For NYC, and New York Cares. Swift and Kelce also gave back to Education Through Music, Answer The Call, Musical Mentors, and After-School All- Stars. They likewise donated to children and young adult programs at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital.

They also gave back to national organizations. The couple donated to Feeding America, ASPCA, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and Grammy In The Schools.

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