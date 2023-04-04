Taylor Swift Fans Complain of Fading Tour Merch, Team Issues “Care Notice”

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been the event of the year. The superstar has blown minds with her career-spanning setlist and intricate performances, however Swifties have been less than pleased with the tour’s merchandise.

There have been several instances across social media in which fans have pointed out issues of fading or bleeding ink in their wearable merch. After just one wash cycle, some say the prints become almost unrecognizable.

“After one wash, the print was horribly faded to the point Taylor’s face on the print was unrecognizable,” one fan who attended the tour’s Las Vegas stop told Vulture. “It was also 65 dollars, which I feel like is more than enough for it to hold up. It’s super disappointing that it looks this bad.”

Another Swiftie told the outlet, “The point of buying a shirt or a sweatshirt is to wear it — if I knew I couldn’t wear it, I would have gotten the water bottle or tour poster instead, which are cheaper than the clothing.”

A statement regarding the merchandise was posted on Swift’s online merch store. Assuring that fading was normal to ensure a “vintage look,” the note read, “Due to the particular ink curing process used on certain Tour Collection products, after washing your merchandise you may see a faint fade on the product print. This slight fade is related to the product’s distressed, vintage look.”

A care notice was provided in the note, letting fans know “it is important to follow product care instructions as listed on the product label when washing and drying your items, to best protect and maintain the product’s look and feel.” The site added that those who noticed “a dramatic loss of pigment or ink bleeding on your product,” could address the concern and potentially get reimbursed at the email provided.

The extensive 52-date Eras Tour continues to roll through major U.S. cities with Swift crafting elaborate, 40-plus song shows along the way.

