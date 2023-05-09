Taylor Swift Pop-Up Exhibit Opens at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

A new Taylor Swift pop-up exhibit has opened at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee, and will run through May 31.

Videos by American Songwriter

The exhibition, Through Taylor Swift’s Eras, features a selection of some of Swift’s iconic costumes, including one outfit from each of her 10 albums — beginning from Swift’s 2006 self-titled LP through her latest album, Midnights, released in 2022.

Additional items on display include the Mandalay multicolored fringe dress and Everybody by B. Z. Moda boots Swift wore during her Fearless Tour from 2009-2010; the Marina Toybina circus ringmaster outfit, including top hat, cane, rhinestone and sequin-embellished jacket, shorts and knee-high, laced LaDuca boots worn at the MTV Europe Music Awards during her performance of “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”; and the Vivetta faux fur jacket and rhinestone Norma Kamali bikini Swift wore in her video for “You Need to Calm Down” in 2019.

The ‘Through Taylor Swift’s Eras’ exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (Photo: Courtesy of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Access to the Through Taylor Swift’s Eras pop-up is included with general admission to the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum.

In addition to the pop-up exhibit, the museum updated its Taylor Swift Education Center display with new artifacts linked to Swift’s 10th album, Midnights. The Midnights artifacts will remain on display through the summer of 2024.

The display also features the purple New York University cap and gown Swift wore when she delivered the commencement address at the school’s 2022 graduation ceremony and received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree; the Michael Schmidt Studios bustier and briefs, Stuart Weitzman boots, and sequin-covered cape she wore in the 2022 video for “Bejeweled”; and the Taylor GSLJ Living Jewels acoustic guitar Swift used to perform “Last Kiss” during her Speak Now World Tour, (2011-2012), and in her 2022 music video for Midnights hit “Anti-Hero.”

Located within the museum galleries, the 7,500-square-foot Taylor Swift Education Center also includes classrooms, art installations for youth, and interactive galleries and labs used for distance learning and songwriting programs. In 2022, more than 134,000 people benefitted from more than 1,100 educational programs offered by the museum, many of which originated in Swift’s center.

(Photo: Omar Vega/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)