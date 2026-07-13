“Thanks for Believing in Me”: After Hundreds of Grand Ole Opry Performances, This Country Singer Says This Was Her Proudest Yet

In August, Maggie Rose will enter a new chapter in her ongoing career with the release of her latest album, Half Moon. Excited to offer new music to fans, the hitmaker decided to give them a taste with the single “Gentle Man.” Exploring themes of gender identity and the courage to embrace the unknown, Rose believed there was no better song to perform when she took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry. And while Rose has spent nearly two decades in the industry, she considered “Gentle Man” to be one of her best performances at the Opry.

Completely surrounded by a century of pure country music, Rose didn’t shy away from the opportunity. Using the pressure of the moment, she turned a simple performance into a memorable milestone. And while she let her voice do the talking, Rose couldn’t help but comment on her own video.

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As the performance circulated on social media, Rose watched as fans showered her with praise. But when discussing the moment herself, the singer wrote, “I’ve been on the Opry stage over 100+ times and this is quite possibly the performance I am most proud of. Thanks for believing in me.”

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What Maggie Rose Hopes To Accomplish With “Gentle Man”

While fans demanded a full version of the performance be released, Rose continues to promote her upcoming album. Working with Lawrence Rothman on “Gentle Man,” the singer knew from the moment they met that her life and career would change.

“‘Gentle Man’ came out of my first time meeting and writing with Lawrence Rothman. I walked away from that day knowing that both that song and person were going to change my life for the better. We got right to the good stuff; gender identity, the roughness of the world, and the courage it takes to keep exploring who you are.”

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Rose wanted her music to do more than entertain. Using the lyrics to encourage, support, and inspire, she said, “I love that it is an offering for listeners who are still figuring out who they are and also for those who are trying to challenge and break out of cycles they have found themselves in.”

With Half Moon set to arrive in August, Rose appears ready to begin one of the most personal chapters of her career. And if her emotional Grand Ole Opry performance of “Gentle Man” is any indication, fans might want to prepare themselves.

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)