Vince Gill Honors the Woman Who Shaped His Life With an Emotional Grand Ole Opry First

Although Vince Gill isn’t finished leaving his mark on country music, the singer used 2026 as a time of reflection. Releasing an EP series called 50 Years From Home, Gill looked back on his journey to stardom and the memories he made along the way. Recently, he shared the latest EP, A Mother’s Prayer. Honoring his mother’s love and support over the years, Gill picked the perfect moment to debut the song live when standing under the lights at the Grand Ole Opry.

Teaming up with Jordan Fletcher and Maggie Rose to bring the lyrics to life, Gill loved what they produced with “A Mother’s Prayer.” “I like the theme of these songs, what they’re about. Where they came from. There are definitely some very personal ones on A Mother’s Prayer.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Play video

And speaking of personal, nothing compares to Gill getting the opportunity to share the song at the Opry. To make it even better, Rose was on hand to cover the background vocals. Truly a special moment for Gill, fans couldn’t get enough of the themes, lyrics, and talent displayed on the stage. “No one touches my heart like Vince, thank you, absolutely beautiful …..love you, Vince!”

[RELATED: Vince Gill Continues Year-Long EP Series With Upcoming ‘Brown’s Diner Bar’]

Maggie Rose Worked With Vince Gill Months Before Becoming A Mother

Fans weren’t the only ones commenting on the performance. Rose also took a moment to express her gratitude for getting the chance to collaborate with Gill. “I’ll never forget this. I’m honored to be a part of this record and I’m so thankful that I got to sing that song with Vince for the first time on that stage, of all places.”

I'll never forget this. I'm honored to be a part of this record and I'm so thankful that I got to sing that song with Vince for the first time on that stage, of all places. Vince is so kind to share that moment with me. 🤍 — Maggie Rose (@IAmMaggieRose) July 1, 2026

Knowing how personal the subject matter was to Gill, Rose thanked him for allowing her to be part of the journey. “Vince is so kind to share that moment with me.”

“A Mother’s Prayer” was more than a song on her resume. Rose learned that she was going to be a mother only a few months after working on the project. “This was a few months before I found out I would become a mother myself. The gratitude I feel towards my mother has only amplified and getting the chance to pay tribute to her with an artist as legendary as Vince…”

For Gill, “A Mother’s Prayer” became more than another song in his decades-long career. It served as a heartfelt tribute to the woman who helped shape his life. And for Rose, the performance gained an even deeper meaning after she learned she would soon become a mother herself, making the Opry debut a cherished milestone for both artists.



(Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns via Getty Images)