The Doors Legend Robby Krieger Mourns Death of Wife of 53 Years Who Inspired One of the Band’s Biggest Hits

For over five decades, Robby Krieger helped the Doors sell more than 100 million albums worldwide. A founding member, he also showcased his songwriting abilities with hits like “Touch Me” and “Love Me Two Times.” And throughout that time, the success of the Doors eventually landed them in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While cherishing his time in the spotlight, Krieger recently announced the heartbreaking news that his wife, Lynn Ann Veres, passed away.

While fans remember Krieger as the guitarist for the Doors, Veres stood alongside him throughout the highs and lows of fame. The couple married on Christmas Day in 1972. It was only a few years earlier that Krieger teamed up with Ray Manzarek, John Densmore, and Jim Morrison to form the Doors. Sadly, the couple planned on celebrating their 54th wedding anniversary next month.

Videos by American Songwriter

Posting a picture of Veres on Instagram, Krieger wrote a short message. “I am so sorry I can’t share this news in person. After more than 50 years of love and marriage, my wife Lynn Ann Veres passed away peacefully last night, October 29th. Waylon and I were with her until the end. Will miss her so much.” He added, “Your thoughts and prayers will be appreciated.”

[RELATED: Doors Drummer John Densmore, Billy Idol, & More Stars to Appear on New Podcast Series Focusing on The Doors’ “Cultural Legacy”]

Robby Krieger Revealed The Reason He Loved Lynn Ann Veres

Sharing his loss, fans quickly filled the comment section with love and support. “Sending you love and prayers during this difficult time.” Another person added, “I’m so sorry Robby I’m glad u we able to be with her till then end sending love!!!”

Krieger’s love for Veres went far beyond marriage. She was the inspiration behind the hit song “Love Her Madly.” Released in March 1971, the song became one of the highest-charting hits for the Doors. It peaked at No. 11 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Written by Krieger, the track was one of the last to feature singer Jim Morrison.

Play video

Always finding ways to showcase his love for Veres, Krieger explained what made her so special. In his 2021 memoir Set the Night on Fire, the musician wrote, “She’s the only person I’ve ever met who lets me be me. And that’s why I’ll always love her.”

For millions of fans, “Love Her Madly” was just another classic from the Doors. But for Krieger, the song held a much deeper meaning. It was a reminder of the woman who stood beside him for more than 50 years.

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Images)