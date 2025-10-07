‘The Voice’: 14-Year-Old Rocker Nails Alanis Morissette Cover During Her Blind Audition

A teenager just blew The Voice coaches away. At just 14, Vinya Chhabra took the leap and decided to audition for the show.

Videos by American Songwriter

Though she’s young, the teen has loads of experience. Thanks to her classical music know-how, Chhabra previously performed at Carnegie Hall. Additionally, she’s participated in musicals and plays and currently performs in a house band with other kids.

While teens are known to audition for The Voice, they typically fall in the country or pop genres. That’s not the case for Chhabra, who is pure rock.

“This opportunity is so insane to have,” Chhabra said ahead of her Blind Audition. “I think there needs to be more women in rock. I hope to inspire young girls that want to be rockers.”

Chhabra showed off her skills by performing Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic,” earning three chair turns in the process.

After her time on stage, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, and Snoop Dogg all vied to land Chhabra on their team. McEntire praised the teen’s “voice and attitude,” while Bublé joked that he was representing his country by turning for fellow Canadian Morissette’s song.

As for Snoop, he told Chhabra that she packs “a powerful punch,” before marveling, “You’re not nervous, you’re not afraid, you’re just taking it in. That’s superstar qualities.”

After Chhabra’s joined her on stage, the teen decided to pick McEntire as her coach. The country superstar couldn’t have been more thrilled, telling the cameras, “The young contestants on this show are like sponges. They really want to learn. They really want to grow.”

Reba McEntire Is Thrilled to be Back on The Voice

Fans shouldn’t be surprised that the country legend is going after contestants who aren’t in her genre. In a YouTube video The Voice posted on their channel, McEntire opened up about her season 28 strategy.

“It doesn’t matter what genre they’re singing,” she said. “If it touches my heart, I’m going to be turning around.”

“You never know, even if they’re not in my genre, maybe they see something in me that I could contribute to their career and help them out to win this show. And then to teach them what you’ve learned in your career, I’m really looking forward to that,” McEntire added. “Once they become a part of Team Reba, I get to become a part of their journey.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC