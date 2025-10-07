‘The Voice’s Season 16 Comeback Stage Winner Kanard Thomas Re-Auditions for the Show

Kanard Thomas is back on The Voice. On the latest episode of Blind Auditions, a familiar face returned to the NBC series hoping for a second chance.

Videos by American Songwriter

Thomas previously auditioned for season 16 of The Voice. At the time, the singer did not get a chair to turn around during his Blind Audition. His Voice journey didn’t end there, though.

That season, the show had a twist called The Comeback Stage. Rejected contestants got the chance to be coached Bebe Rexha as they attempted to win their way back onto the show.

Thomas ended up winning the digital-only portion of the competition, which gave him the opportunity to perform live for America’s votes during the Top 24 episode.

He lost the vote, though, and was sent home. Now, six years later, Thomas decided to give it another go.

In the years since he was on The Voice, Thomas honed his craft while working as a singer on a cruise ship. With his return, Thomas hoped to show his son not to give up on his dreams.

He managed to do just that, getting coaches Snoop Dogg and Niall Horan to turn their chairs with his performance of Babyface’s “Whip Appeal.”

Horan praised the performance as “impressive,” before telling Thomas, “I’ve got no one like you’ve on my team. I’ve been here before. I’ve won twice.” For his part, Snoop remarked that Thomas sung the song “like it was yours” and “sparked my heart” in the process.

Thomas wound up picking Snoop as his coach. Afterwards, a stunned Thomas told the cameras “I have no words” about his Blind Audition success.

Snoop Dogg Discusses His Return to The Voice

Chatting in a video posted to YouTube by The Voice, Snoop shared what he enjoys most about the experience of the show.

“I’m having too much fun,” he said. “I knew I was going to have fun when they said Michael [Bublé] and Reba [McEntire] was back ’cause we already got a chemistry, but Niall, me and him connected like peanut butter and jelly.”

“I love the family side of The Voice,” Snoop added. “That’s what I love about being here, the family between the coaches and the family you make when you build your team, the family with the crew, with the people that’s just here every day. I make it fun wherever I work.”

It’s not all about fun for Snoop, though, as he promised, “I was the Rookie of the Year season 26, but I didn’t get the hardware. This time I plan on leaving with the hardware.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC