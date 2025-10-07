‘The Voice’ Contestant Nabs Four-Chair Turn on His Birthday With Epic Performance in Spanish

Talk about the greatest birthday present ever. During the latest episode of The Voice, Teo Ramdel’s Blind Audition, which took place on his 34th birthday, earned him a four-chair turn.

Ahead of his time on stage, the Tijuana-born singer opened up about his hard childhood in Mexico. Ramdel was raised by a single mom alongside his three sisters. While he praised his hometown for its music and culture, he noted that it could be dangerous.

Ramdel stayed above the fray thanks to music, which he called his “lifesaver.” He decided to pursue it as a full-time career in 2023 when he moved to Los Angeles.

There, Ramdel spends his team singing in restaurants and on the Santa Monica Pier. He does so in an effort to create a better life for his family, specifically his mom who’s been left unable to walk amid health issues.

For his Blind Audition, Ramdel decided to sing Luis Miguel’s “Historia de un Amor,” which he performed entirely in Spanish.

Teo Ramdel Earns a Four-Chair Turn on The Voice

Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire were all won over by Ramdel’s performance, and fought hard to get him on their respective teams.

McEntire called Ramdel’s performance “sensual” and “sexy,” adding that it was “absolutely beautiful.” Meanwhile, Bublé, whose wife is Latina, spoke in Spanish and gushed about his love for the genre.

“Every day in my house we listen to Luis Miguel over and over and over,” he said. “If you don’t join my team my wife may leave me.”

Snoop started by wishing Ramdel a happy birthday in Spanish, before praising the singer as an “entertainer.” Horan, meanwhile, admitted he didn’t understand the words of the song, but said, “You don’t need to understand a language when you hear a voice like that.”

In the end, Ramdel selected Bublé as his coach. The singer was thrilled by his big win, as he told the cameras that Ramdel’s voice is so good that it “can’t be defined by any one genre.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC