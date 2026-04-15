‘The Voice’ Crowns Its Season 29 Winner—Here’s Who Won the Show

The Voice has named its latest winner. After weeks of competition, Team Adam Levine’s Alexia Jayy was crowned the winner of season 29. The big win gave Levine his fourth victory of his Voice tenure.

Videos by American Songwriter

Team Kelly Clarkson’s Mikenley Brown came in fourth place, Team John Legend’s Lucas West finished in the third position, and Team Kelly’s Liv Ciara was named the runner-up.

Jayy’s big win came after she stole the show with her finale performances.

She commanded an impressive rendition of “Lady Marmalade,” moved all three coaches to tears with her cover of Adele’s “One and Only,” and wowed alongside her coach with a duet version of Maroon 5’s “Sunday Morning.”

“I’d say I can’t believe it, but I can,” Levine said after Jayy was revealed as the winner. “There is no one that is more deserving of this honor.”

Though she didn’t win, Clarkson acknowledged, “This was Alexia’s night, and I’m really proud of her… She’s so gifted. Honestly, this woman that’s 31 years old, like, where have you been?”

Legend agreed, stating, “She was just consistently stunning, beautiful, magical. I’m truly happy that she won the show.”

As for how Jayy reacted to her win, the teary-eyed singer made her way backstage, trophy in hand, to FaceTime her mom.

“I won, I won, I won!” she proclaimed. “I’m so proud of myself. This means so much. I cannot believe that I just won The Voice. I get to take this back home to my babies. Oh my God!”

What to Know About The Voice‘s Season 29 Finalists

After the semi-finals, coaches Levine and Legend entered the finale with one contestant each, while Clarkson was granted two finalists thanks to her In-Season All-Star Competition win.

Jayy represented Team Adam, bringing her soulful voice to the stage. After a live studio audience made up of past Voice contestants and super fans of the show selected the singer as a finalist, Levine sang her praises.

“Alexia is a queen. She is unbelievably special and deserves to be in this finale,” Levine said. “I think everyone made the right choice tonight. I just can’t wait to get in there with her and work on her last performance. It’s going to be magic.”

West, a young pianist with an old school style, was the sole representative for Team Legend in the finale. He performed Foreigner’s “Cold As Ice” and Legend’s “Ordinary People” in the finale. He and Legend also teamed up for a dueling piano cover of Elton John’s “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.”

“I’ve always had a special affinity for him as an artist, because I see a lot of myself in him,” Legend said. “I think Lucas is ready for the finale. He’s a gamer. He’s a competitor. He goes out there and gives his best work when the pressure’s on.”

Clarkson’s first finalist was Ciara, a 16-year-old pop powerhouse who her coach compared to Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston. The teen impressed with finale covers of Billie Eilish’s “The Greatest” and Christina Aguilera’s “What a Girl Wants,” before performing Rihanna’s “Stay” alongside her coach.

“It was a really cool thing to just watch her fly,” Clarkson said of the teen, who previously auditioned for the show and didn’t make it past the Blinds. “She raised the game.”

The last finalist vying for the crown was Team Kelly’s Brown, a young singer with a style all her own. Brown showed off her unique spin with covers of Ariana Grande’s “Almost Is Never Enough” and Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” in the finale. She and Clarkson also collaborated on a cover of Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?”

“She has been the dark horse for me in this competition,” Clarkson said of her second finalist. “I’m excited about what she’s going to do in the finale to impress everybody.”

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC