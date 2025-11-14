‘The Voice’ Unveils Season 29 Premiere Date, New Schedule

Premiering on NBC in 2011, The Voice has offered a platform for aspiring artists to launch their music careers. The show’s 28th season kicked off in September, with veteran coaches Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire returning to their big red chairs. As viewers wait to watch the Knockout Rounds unfold, some are already turning their attention to the next season of The Voice. With three fan-favorite coaches re-joining the show, producers have plenty of surprises in stores for season 29.

‘The Voice’ Returns Next Year With an All-New Schedule

In July 2025, The Voice announced that three all-star coaches—Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine—are back on set for a historic season. We now know that season 29 will kick off Monday, Feb. 23, at 9 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

The Voice will see an all-new schedule in its first week, airing three two-hour telecasts on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. While Monday’s episode premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern, the other two will start at 8 p.m.

Beginning March 2 (and after a March 5 telecast), The Voice season 29 will begin airing new episodes weekly on Mondays in its normal 9 p.m. Eastern timeslot, followed by Brilliant Minds. Viewers can also stream new episodes the following day on Peacock.

A reality TV veteran, Kelly Clarkson exited The Voice in 2023 after nine seasons. With four victories, the American Idol champ boasts the most winning contestants of any female coach in the show’s history.

An OG coach from season 1, Adam Levine has picked up three wins during his time on The Voice. The Maroon 5 frontman returned earlier in 2025 after a six-year absence, but decided to sit out season 28. EGOT winner John Legend has picked up one win during his 10-season tenure.

An All-New Format

Once a season 28 winner is crowned in December, The Voice is shaking things up for its 29th season, which it has dubbed Battle of the Champions. Cee-Lo Green is also joining his fellow big red chair alums, though not as a full-time coach.

The Gnarls Barkley member is coming aboard for the revamped Knockout Rounds, when each coach will have the opportunity bring back two artists from their teams in previous seasons to go head to head in an “In-Season All-Star Competition.” Green will determine the winner of each face-off, and the coach with the most wins will send a second artist to the finale.

Tune in to The Voice season 29 Monday, Feb. 23, at 9 p.m. Eastern on NBC to see what other changes are in store.

Featured image by Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images