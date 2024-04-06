Watch Riley Green Get Adorable Assist Singing “Mississippi or Me” From Little Girl

With hit songs like “There Was This Girl” and “Different ‘Round Here”, Riley Green spent over the last decade performing on stages all over the country. Throughout his time in the spotlight, the country singer released two studio albums, with his last, Ain’t My Last Rodeo, hitting shelves in October 2023. Gaining high praise for the album, Green kicked off his Ain’t My Last Rodeo tour. And while enjoying the stage, he recently shared a special moment with a small fan who found herself serenading thousands.

Performing at the Bank Plus Amphitheater in Southaven, Mississippi, Green decided to make one fan’s night extra special. Welcoming Ellie to the stage, the little girl seemed somewhat shy as she looked out at the massive crowd. But Green was sure to make her feel right at home as she wanted her help singing “Mississippi Or Me”. And the song seemed fitting not because he was visiting Mississippi, but because Ellie had the words written on her jacket.

Speaking out to the crowd, Green said, “Alright listen Ellie, the first thing we gotta do is turn around and let everybody see your jacket, ‘cuz that’s my favorite thing… remember we were talking earlier and you’re gonna help me sing this last chorus? Y’all mind helping us one time?”

Looking online, fans loved the special moment between Green and Ellie. One fan wrote, “She did so good!!! We were there! She is adorable.” Another comment read, “How sweet! My little one met RG a couple of weeks ago. We love him.”

Riley Green Remember Country Singer Toby Keith

Besides sharing songs with his fans, Green recently discussed his thoughts surrounding the late Toby Keith and his impact on country music. Speaking with Fox & Friends, he said, “Something about Toby Keith I always loved was how he had his values and spent time playing shows with the military and really stood his ground on a lot of things. And I think that’s something a lot of people respect about him.”

Respecting his love for the military, Green explained how Keith was one of the first artists to play overseas. “I think it impacted everybody, he’s such a big influence. Like I said, I remember him really being the first guy to play those shows overseas for the military bases and really taking that time out. Being a touring artist and knowing how tough this is, to take that time is important and it meant a lot to him.”

