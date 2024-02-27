‘The Voice’ Fans Feel Cheated After Season 25 Premiere’s “Trickery,” Set Twitter Ablaze

Returning for yet another season, The Voice kicked off season 25 with a slew of memorable performances from contestants looking to not only join a team but to make it all the way to the finale. While the show first aired back in 2011, season 25 marked a first for The Voice as it welcomed the duo chair with Dan + Shay. Having to compete against John Legend, Reba McEntire, and Chance the Rapper, the duo will need all the help they can get. But although fans gushed over the performances throughout the night, many voiced their anger and confusion when it came to the runtime of the season premiere.

Videos by American Songwriter

As the first contestant took the stage on The Voice, fans at home prepared themselves for a special two-hour show. But around the 90-minute mark, the show shocked fans when they noticed the credits already rolling. While some believed it to be a mistake, fans soon noticed the episode was only 90 minutes long. Supposedly cheated out of 30 minutes, fans jumped on social media to express their anger.

I thought #TheVoice was supposed to be 2 hours? — Whitney (@wmbookworm96) February 27, 2024

Looking at the comment section, one fan wrote, “I thought The Voice was supposed to be 2 hours?” Another person added, “Only 1HR 30 MINS. Huh.” And one comment insisted fans were cheated. “The trickery! #TheVoice #VoicePremiere Yall cheated us out of half an hour. I want my money back lol.”

The trickery! #TheVoice #VoicePremiere Yall cheated us out of half an hour. I want my money back lol — Robert Anton (@SoUWanaBaSinger) February 27, 2024

While fans wanted more of The Voice given the season premiere, some didn’t care much for the episode of all. “That was easily the worst premiere of @NBCTheVoice ever. It’s like they are not even trying anymore. #TheVoice.”

That was easily the worst premiere of @NBCTheVoice ever. It's like they are not even trying anymore. #TheVoice — Tim Lamaster (@TimLamaster729) February 27, 2024

Dan + Shay Talk ‘The Voice’

Although fans found issue with the season premiere of The Voice, the coaches seemed full of energy to start a new season. Being their first time as coaches, Dan + Shay hoped to work together as they started to build their team.

When speaking about working together, Dan Smyers wondered if they would have conflicting ideas. “We’ve had a lot of people ask that, what if one of you guys likes the artist and the other doesn’t?. Luckily, at this point in our career, we’re pretty in lock step, especially when it comes to music stuff. There hasn’t been yet, but I’m sure there will be a scenario where one of us is all in on somebody and the other one is a little bit still on the fence.”

