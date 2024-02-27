Ryan Argast Leaves ‘The Voice’ Coaches “Speechless” With Dan + Shay Cover, Duo Joins in on Performance 

For many aspiring artists looking to make history on The Voice, they must first win over the coaches. With the blind auditions the first test for the singers, they must rely on their talent alone. Using their voice to carry them, the right song can make or break contestants. Taking a chance, Ryan Argast took the stage, hoping to get the coaches to turn their chairs with his bold song decision. And what better way than singing the hit song “Speechless” from Dan + Shay, who are also coaches on season 25?

Over the last few weeks, The Voice promoted their news coaches which consisted of Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay. Marking the first duo chair coach on the show, the duo wasted no time making their presence known. Although coaches Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, and John Legend didn’t turn for Argast, Dan + Shay were the only ones to take a chance on the singer. And to the singer’s surprise, he even got the chance to sing along with the duo.

Looking at the comment section, fans discussed Argast’s performance, with some calling it “gutsy”. “Ooooh very gutsy to sing the new Coach’s song! Especially when it’s meant for a Duo. I thought the beginning was shaky but when he started belting I loved that raspy quality, it felt filled with genuine emotion.” Another person added, “Love that Dan + Shay had a moment singing with Ryan Argast on stage, so fun!! Go Ryan from IL, WOOOOO!!!” And one comment read, “I’ve actually got the chills! I always knew @RyanArgast was going to get a chair turn! He is seriously destined for AMAZING and INCREDIBLE things, and I can’t wait to see him accomplish them all!!! So exciting!”

Ooooh very gutsy to sing the new Coach’s song! Especially when it’s meant for a Duo. I thought the beginning was shaky but when he started belting I loved that raspy quality, it felt filled with genuine emotion. #TheVoice https://t.co/NOcr7upDjr — tom (@thom_ahs) February 27, 2024

I've actually got the chills! I always knew @RyanArgast was going to get a chair turn! He is seriously destined for AMAZING and INCREDIBLE things, and I can't wait to see him accomplish them all!!! So exciting! ❤️ #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/EXQrkXHxNG — lenis⚘ (@TearsToRoses14) February 27, 2024

‘The Voice’ Ryan Argast Shares Childhood Performance

Even before stepping on the stage, Argast shared his excitement to compete on The Voice as he posted an old clip of him performing as a child. He captioned the post, writing, “To singing in basements, to Thalia Hall, to @nbcthevoice on Monday! Tune in 7pmCST for the premiere! I’ve worked my entire life for these big moments and with your love and support it has lived up to the hype! Lets get those chairs turned!!”

With a long road ahead, be sure to tune in to The Voice to see if Argast, with the help from Dan + Shay, makes it to the finale.

