‘The Voice’ Voting: Crown the ‘Battle of Champions’ Season Finale Winner

Fans of The Voice continue to discuss last night’s episode, which included powerful performances from contestants like Alexia Jayy. Heading into the semifinals, the Top 9 hoped to win over the coaches and fans at home. But with only four able to move forward, each performance meant the difference between a recording contract and going home. Announcing the finalists, it seems that The Voice: Battle of Champions isn’t wasting any time. Rather than waiting another week, the season finale airs tonight. Here’s how to vote for your favorite singer.

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For those who might need a recap from last night’s episode – John Legend entered the finale represented by Lucas West. For Adam Levine, he hoped Alexia Jayy would shine once more. And when it came to Kelly Clarkson, she had more than one reason to be happy. Thanks to an advantage, the singer received two contestants in the finale. Liv Ciara and Mikenley Brown.

Last night, Jay put it all on the line when she channeled Aretha Franklin with a cover of “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You).” Part of Levine’s team, he considered her one of the best singers in the competition – ever. “You’re like the best singer ever and I love you so much. … You have this larger-than-life persona that you put out and you exude when you’re doing your thing.”

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‘The Voice’ Voting System Takes Drastic Turn Ahead Of Season Finale

Even Clarkson couldn’t deny the power she brought to the stage. “I have been looking forward to this moment for so long … you are so gifted. I loved the whole thing.” But what about voting?

With The Battle of Champions being a unique season, the producer opted to cancel the fan voting process. That’s right, there is no way for fans at home to cast their vote for their favorite contestants. Although some shared their disdain for the idea, the voting will be handled by super-fans and The Voice alumni.

Placing them in the audience, Legend liked the idea of giving the voters the best seats in the house. We’ve never seen it before. It’ll be like a little scientific experiment … because it’ll be very different from America voting.”

Not able to use The Voice app to support the singers, fans can still celebrate their victory by watching the season finale, airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)