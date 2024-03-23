‘The Voice’ Kyle Schuesler and Madison Curbelo Put a Spanish Twist on Jason Mraz’s “Lucky”

On Monday, night 3 of The Voice Battle Rounds will continue as the competition heats up. With coaches Dan + Shay, Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, and John Legend looking to catapult their singers into the spotlight, the aspiring artists are holding nothing back as ever performance could dictate their future in the music industry. With the pressure mounting, The Voice decided to give fans a taste of what to expect this week. Sharing an upcoming performance with Madison Curbelo and Kyle Schuesler, the competitors proved their range with Jason Mraz’s “Lucky.”

With stars like Reba and Legend watching on, Schuesler and Curbelo commanded the stage as the song marked the first time Schusler ever performed in Spanish. But the language barrier didn’t stop the contestant from pouring his heart out on the stage. And standing beside him, Curbelo proved herself to be a top competitor on The Voice. Gaining over 160,000 views, fans enjoyed the performance, writing, “I give Kyle props for learning the Spanish parts. He actually made it harder for himself to learn a language that he might not be familiar with. Madison is truly a gem and should win the battle, but Kyle’s hard work should be acknowledged with a pass or steal.”

‘The Voice’ Coaches Shower Both Performers With Praise

While fans voiced their take, so did the judges, with Legend remembering both the singer denying his invitation to join his team. “I turned for both of you and you rejected me. It’s okay. You two gave us a beautiful, beautiful performance. I was truly enjoying myself the entire time. Madison, it was brilliant.”

Continuing with the praise, Reba added, “Y’all did a great job. I absolutely loved it. Madison, your voice is incredible. I didn’t know what you were singing, but it touched my heart and that’s the main thing and that’s what matters. Kyle, I love your tone. It just makes me feel good. Both of you are wonderful. If I had to decide, Kyle, I think, I would go with you.”

With both singers part of team Dan + Shay, the country duo compared their performance to magic. Dan Smyers insisted, “I felt the energy, I felt the magic, I felt the chemistry between the two of you guys when you were singing. When we left rehearsals the other day, Shay and I were, ‘They both deserve to win this show.’ It’s like Chance said, you were both incredible. This is such a tough pairing.”

