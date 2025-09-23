‘The Voice’: Ralph Edwards Earns Four-Chair Turn After Auditioning for the Show 11 Times

Persistence pays off. During The Voice‘s season 28 premiere, Ralph Edwards, who’d previously auditioned for the show 11 times, finally got the opportunity to perform a Blind Audition.

Videos by American Songwriter

While he’d never made it that far in the competition before, Edwards’ performance of Journey’s “Lights” was so incredible that he earned a coveted four-chair turn.

“I thought that was absolutely incredible,” Niall Horan told Edwards, 30, after his time on stage. “You’re a pro.”

Reba McEntire called Edwards’ cover “a perfect performance, while Michael Bublé insisted, “Whoever you choose is going to win The Voice.”

Horan then chimed back in to share how his past experience competing on a show—his former band, One Direction, was formed on The X Factor—could help Edwards on his Voice journey.

Snoop Dogg took his turn next, trying to woe Edwards by bringing out people he referred to as his family. Snoop works with the group of singers, writers, producers, and artists in his day-to-day life.

“This is the type of experience I want to give you,” Snoop said. “Not to try to get you a deal, but give you a deal with the family.”

Bublé tried to get Edwards on-side, reminding him that he’s won the show twice and is currently producing a record for a past contestant. However, Snoop snagged the singer for his team.

“His sound, his voice, his style, it was just unorthodox, like me,” Snoop told the cameras. “… I think Ralph has the potential to go all the way.”

Snoop Dogg Opens Up About His Return to The Voice

Chatting in a video posted to YouTube by The Voice, Snoop shared what he enjoys most about the experience of the show.

“I’m having too much fun,” he said. “I knew I was going to have fun when they said Michael and Reba was back ’cause we already got a chemistry, but Niall, me and him connected like peanut butter and jelly.”

“I love the family side of The Voice,” Snoop added. “That’s what I love about being here, the family between the coaches and the family you make when you build your team, the family with the crew, with the people that’s just here every day. I make it fun wherever I work.”

It’s not all about fun for Snoop, though, as he promised, “I was the Rookie of the Year season 26, but I didn’t get the hardware. This time I plan on leaving with the hardware.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC