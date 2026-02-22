‘The Voice’ Singer Dead at 27, Two Years After His Wife’s Death

Leo Rosas has died. The singer, who was the runner up on season 8 of The Voice in Mexico, died earlier this month, sources told El Deber. He was 27.

Per the outlet, “Family and close friends requested respect and privacy during this time of mourning.”

Rosas’ cause of death has not been released. However, media personality Marco Antelo claimed in a Facebook post that Rosas was a “victim of depression.”

Following the singer’s death, Luis Fernando Camacho, a politician from Rosas’ native Bolivia, spoke out on Facebook.

Rosas’ death, Camacho wrote, left “a deep silence in his family, in his friends and in all those who ever found in his song and in his words a piece of Crucian identity.”

Rosas was laid to rest in Bolivia. At his funeral, Rosas’ family spoke fondly of the late singer, El Deber reported.

“We must remember him as he wanted, as a great singer, a young man who dreamed and achieved success, and who represented Santa Cruz and Bolivia,” Rosas’ uncle, Alfredo Mendoza, said. “He thrilled us, and we must remember him for what he was: a great man.”

Rosas’ death came two-and-a-half years after his wife, singer Marian Montero, died following a battle with multiple sclerosis.

The Voice Family Suffers Another Tragedy

Rosas’ death isn’t the only one to hit The Voice family in recent weeks.

Ifunanya Nwangene, a former contestant on The Voice Nigeria, died after she was bitten by a snake while she slept. She was 26.

TBrass, a trumpeter with whom she collaborated before her death, remembered Nwangene as a “young, promising, great, talented music artist who touched so many lives.”

Shortly thereafter, Dean Franklin, who competed on The Voice U.K., died on Feb. 7 after a short battle with stage 4 oesophageal cancer. He was 36.

“With broken hearts, we announce that our precious Dean, who fought so courageously for 8 weeks and 3 days, passed away at 21:39 on 7th February 2026. He was surrounded by love, with his family by his side,” Franklin’s family wrote on Instagram after his death. “… The love and support you showed Dean — and all of us — has meant more than words can express.”

