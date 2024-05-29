‘The Voice’ Winner Asher Havon Opens up to Kelly Clarkson About the “Best Advice” Reba McEntire Gave Him

Like many contestants before him, Asher HaVon wanted nothing more than to land a spot on The Voice. Although wanting to win, the singer knew the odds were stacked against him. But week after week, the singer proved to himself he was a top contender during season 25. And given he found himself on Reba McEntire’s team, the country legend made sure he knew just how special he was. While enjoying his time in the spotlight, HaVon recently discussed the best advice Reba gave him on The Voice.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson wanted to know about his time on The Voice and if Reba offered any advice. All smiles, the singer admitted the hitmaker told him, “To just trust my gift. I thought coming on this show I needed to sound like somebody else exactly but hearing her say trust your gift really meant everything to me and I did.”

Reba McEntire Helped Create A Safe Place For Asher HaVon

Besides winning, HaVon made history by becoming the first openly LGBTQ+ winner who helped Reba secure a victory for her team. Thankfully for the opportunity to be on the show, HaVon said, “I am so proud to be a part of that community. I just pray that everything I have done on this show [has] inspired them all that they can do the same thing.” As for Reba, he added, “Reba created such a safe place for me to come in and be my authentic self. It was so easy to let down walls that I had built over the years.”

Although not knowing what the future held for him when he auditioned, HaVon revealed he already knew the team he wanted. While taking the stage, the singer claimed, “Before I left home, I had already made up my mind that I was going to choose Reba. And when she turned for me, I just felt like, okay, this has definitely happened for sure.”

With a record deal in hand, HaVon was already looking ahead and expressed his love for ballads and hoping to get the chance to showcase his full range.

(The Kelly Clarkson Show, 2024)