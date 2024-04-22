‘The Voice’ Winner Hospitalized After Being Shot in the Chest

Kendji “Girac” Maillié, former winner of The Voice: France, was taken to the hospital early on April 22 after he was shot in the chest at a Traveller camp in Biscarrosse, France, near Bordeaux. Police were called around 5:30 a.m., and Girac was taken to a hospital in Bordeaux. According to a report from Agence France-Presse (AFP), his injuries were not life-threatening.

The report also shared statements from multiple unnamed sources. Allegedly, Girac initially told police that he accidentally shot himself in the chest with a Colt 45 that he purchased at a junk shop. Additionally, another source said that police had not yet questioned Girac. There are conflicting statements and nothing has been confirmed at this time.

A man who claimed to be Girac’s uncle and gave his name only as Emilio told AFP reporters, “This isn’t a gangland shooting. It’s an accident. He was playing with the [gun] and ‘bam’. We were quietly playing the guitar… An accident can happen at any time.”

According to the French outlet Le Monde, members of Girac’s family arrived at Haut-Leveque hospital in Bordeaux, but declined to make a statement on the situation. Additionally, there was no indication that Girac sustained life-threatening injuries, according to a close source who spoke to AFP. There is no confirmation that the police are launching an investigation, but reports are not ruling it out at this time.

Sources close to The Daily Mail claim “a domestic incident” could be to blame for the injuries Girac sustained with forensics experts “examining Girac’s partner “for traces of shotgun residue.”

Who is Kendji Girac, the Former Winner of The Voice: France?

Kendji Girac was the winner of the French version of The Voice in 2014. Girac was part of Team Mika, helmed by musician Michael Holbrook Penniman Jr. Since his win on The Voice, Girac has released five studio albums—Kendji, Ensemble, Amigo, Mi Vida, and L’ecole de la vie.

Girac auditioned for season three with the song “Bella” by Maître Gims, earning himself a chair turn from Mika. He performed many popular French songs during his time on the show, with the exception of “Hotel California” by the Eagles and “Mad World” by Tears for Fears. in May 2014 he qualified to be Mika’s finalist with the song “Belle” by fellow coach Garou.

He released his first single, “Color Gitano,” in June 2014, with his eponymous EP released that September. His debut album, Kendji, was certified Diamond and was France’s second-highest selling album of 2014. Additionally, he is the best-selling The Voice winner in the world currently.

Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images