‘The Voice’ Winner Huntley Announces Major Career Shakeup, Teases New Music

Huntley dominated the competition during season 24 of The Voice. Performances like Bon Jovi’s “Dead or Alive” and Creed’s “Higher” kept him around week after week. Finally, the Virginia blues-rocker helped coach Niall Horan nab his second championship in as many seasons when viewers crowned him the winner. Huntley has kept fans updated on his life via social media, but fans are always asking the same question: “When is your album coming out?” Fortunately, a recent announcement from Huntley brings us one step closer to the answer.

Huntley Has a New Management Home After Winning ‘The Voice’

The Voice viewers were thrilled to learn that Huntley has signed with music executive Edward Crowe. According to Crowe’s LinkedIn profile, he currently manages rappers Yelawolf and Pretty Shy. Additionally, he serves as general manager for Slumerican, the label Yelawolf founded in 2012.

Huntley wrote on Instagram Wednesday (July 10) that he was “beyond excited and blessed” for the opportunity.

“Honored to have you and your team as we start this journey,” the blues-rocker wrote. “Beyond his vast knowledge of literally every facet of the industry, after the first moment we spoke I knew we were on the same frequency. Now who’s ready for some music????”

The video, set to Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s “Taking Care of Business,” shows Huntley signing the contract in the hidden bar at the Noelle Hotel in downtown Nashville.

“Cheers to y’all,” Huntley said, flashing his now-trademark “rock on” sign. “I can’t wait for y’all to hear this album and hear all the music we’re gonna be working on.”

Huntley Fans React to Major Announcement: “Keep Rocking and Never Settle”

Since winning The Voice, Huntley has kept his fanbase satisfied by posting cover songs to social media. Judging by the comments, however, the fans are itching for some original tunes. So needless to say, the comments section was full of celebrating.

“All of your hard work has finally paid off!!! Now you can start seeking some of your rewards!!!!!” one fan wrote. “but you must ALWAYS !!! KEEP ROCKING AND NEVER SETTLE!!! ALWAYS KEEP PUSHING FORWARD!!!”

“Nooooo waaayyyyyy!” added another fan. “That’s the best news I’ve ever heard! lol congrats!”

