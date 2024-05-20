Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight, May 20, 2024? How to Watch the Finale

Back in February, season 25 of The Voice kicked off with coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay sifting through numerous aspiring artists to build the perfect team. Over the following weeks, the singers took the stage to prove themselves to have what it takes to make it into the finale. And with each elimination, the remaining contestants inched their way closer to becoming the next winner of The Voice. While there are only two episodes left, here are all the details about the two-part season finale and if it is airing tonight.

The wait is officially over as The Voice will air part one of the season finale tonight. Looking forward to hearing their name called as the next winner, Karen Waldrup, Nathan Chester, Josh Sanders, Asher HaVon, and Bryan Olesen will get one more chance to convince the coaches and fans they have what it takes to not just win but to use the stage as a platform to a promising career in music. For HaVon, he dazzled throughout the competition as he performed songs like “Fire to the Rain”, “I’ll Make Love To You”, and “Irreplaceable.” Another Team Reba favorite, Sanders, showcased his talent with songs like “When It Rains It Pours”, “Wild as Her”, and “Black Water.”

What Time Does ‘The Voice’ Finale Air?

Although making it to the finale, Team Reba will face off against contestants from both Team Legend and Team Dan + Shay. For Chance the Rapper, he will simply enjoy the festivities as he finds himself on the outside looking in.

For tonight’s episodes, the Top 5 will take the stage for one last time as Tuesday’s episode will feature performances from celebrity guests, the coaches, and other artists. Not wanting to miss tonight’s show, the finale starts at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. While some fans might not have cable, they can stream the newest episodes on Peacock the following day starting at 6:00 a.m. ET/PT.

Looking at the lineup of guest performances, The Voice will welcome stars like Keith Urban, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett, and numerous others. With the two-part finale full of top performers and more than a few surprises, don’t miss the beginning of the end on NBC.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)