‘The Voice’ Winner Huntley Issues Warning to Fans Over Imposter: “Don’t Fall for the Tricks”

The Voice winner Huntley is enjoying his new exposure and what that means for his career, but there are downsides to an increase in fame. The singer has been battling impersonators online attempting too copy his profile and trick fans.

Taking to Instagram, Huntley made a public service announcement to fans — don’t fall for scammers pretending to be him. He said, “Hey, I just thought I would get on here and let you know, there is fake accounts on there. There’s this one account called HuntleyTheVoice that’s not me. I’ve been trying my hardest to try to get that verified badge for my account. But it’s still hasn’t been approved yet.”

While the singer waits for Instagram to verify him, he’s been actively combatting the issue. He continued, “I’ve had a bunch of friends and my team reach out to people that are commenting on all these fake accounts. It’s not me. This is the official page. I have @huntleymusic on Instagram and I have @huntleymusicofficial on TikTok.”

Huntley Warns About Imposter

Huntley said there should be some clear signs that the accounts are fake. For one, he vows that he will never ask anything from fans or attempt to strike up a personal conversation. Those should be internet red flags that you might have a catfish instead.

Huntley said, “I’m not going to message you for money. I’m not going to message you for any pictures — I’m not going to send you any pictures. Yeah I hope this gets the point across. I only try to spread positivity and good vibes. People, be a little smarter out there and don’t fall for the tricks. Come on now. It’s the internet. Let’s be for real now.”

While there are obvious downsides to fame, Huntley is thankful for his time on the show. Speaking with NBC Washington, the musician said the show helped him evolve as a singer and really define who he wants to be as an artist.

“As soon as I got my name called, I was in shock. You know, [with] just how many no’s I’ve gotten in my life, to get one ‘yes’ was insane,” Huntley said. “Everyone knows I can go out there, and I can belt, and I can scream with a lot of soul. But I think he really helped with the story side of my voice and really made me feel confident.”

