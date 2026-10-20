‘The Voice’s Oldest Contestant Wows With Phil Collins Cover During the Show’s Battle Round

Kyle Davis is proving that life experience can be a secret weapon on The Voice. During the show’s latest episode, the season’s oldest contestant faced off against Matthew Chiu, a fellow singer on Team Kelly Clarkson.

Clarkson tasked the guys with performing Phil Collins’ “Take Me Home,” a pop song that she’d thought they’d both shine in.

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Speaking to the cameras, Clarkson praised 61-year-old Davis “retro” style, and complimented Chiu’s “incredible range.” Team advisor Ariana DeBose, meanwhile, gushed over how Chiu “showed all the way up” to face off against his four-chair turn competitor.

Going into the performance, Davis said that, as the oldest person in the competition, he was hoping to show others that it’s “never too late” to pursue your dreams.

“I just want to show people out there that your musicality doesn’t expire,” he said.

Davis’ comments echoed those he gave at the time of his Blind Audition, during which he said, “This is such an exciting opportunity to come at such a later point in the arch of my music career… It’s never really too late. You always have to chase a dream.”

The Battle, Clarkson said, would come down to which contestant was “more comfortable and ready on stage right now.”

Kyle Davis Impresses on The Voice

Both men showed up for the performance.

Adam Levine was pleasantly surprised by Chiu’s improvement from the Blind Auditions, but remained a bigger fan of Davis, whom he dubbed “one of my favorites.”

“I can feel it and I can instantly be moved by it,” Levine said of Davis’ ability.

While Queen Latifah praised Davis “strong, bold, powerful” performance, she said she’d pick Chiu as the winner after he did “the most” on stage.

As for Clarkson, she complained, “I knew y’all were going to make this really hard.” The proud coach then gushed over Davis’ “timeless” style, telling him, “Your voice is what I listen to when I want to listen to vinyl.”

Chiu remained a happy surprise for Clarkson, who quipped, “Why’d you got to do that?”

Despite Chiu’s impressive showing, Clarkson wound up selecting Davis as the winner. The choice, she said, came after the “hardest battle yet for me.”

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Cory Osborne/NBC