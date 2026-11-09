Deep Purple Frontman Ian Gillan Shares Encouraging Health Update After Medical Emergency Forced Tour Postponement

Looking to end the year on a high note, Ian Gillan and Deep Purple scheduled shows throughout the fall and winter. Kicking off the European leg of their tour, the band had shows in Germany, the Netherlands, France, and the U.K. And that was just the start. In December, they were expected to take the stage in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Mexico. While those shows remained on the calendar for Deep Purple, Gillan gave some promising news with his latest update.

Just last week, Gillan was forced to seek medical attention when he suddenly suffered an emergency. Taking the singer to the hospital, the band was forced to cancel two shows. But then, Deep Purple changed the canceled shows to being only postponed. And now, Gillan has offered another update on his current health.

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Posting a message on Facebook, Gillan wrote, “I had a procedure yesterday which was successful. I now have to rest, in order to make a complete recovery and ensure that I’m as fit as can be before getting back to work, thanks everybody for your patience and understanding. I really do appreciate it and apologise for all the inconvenience. Cheers…”

[RELATED: Deep Purple Cancels Two Shows After Lead Singer Is Hospitalized Due to a “Medical Emergency”]

Fans Celebrate Ian Gillan’s Good News

The positive news came after Gillan revealed that his medical team and management advised him to rest before returning to the stage. “I was hoping that I would get the all-clear to hang on until the end of the tour, but there are very serious risks involved in me doing so. As a result, and on the advice of my medical team and management, we have made the decision to postpone the rest of the European/UK 2026 tour until further notice.”

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While the tour remained in limbo, fans cared little about missed shows as many celebrated the good news. “Be well, good sir. You’ve been an inspiration to so many. Godspeed your healing.” Another person added, “Take all the time you need to become healthy as good as it´s possible … Cheers from Germany. Frank.”

With fans behind him, the question remained – will Deep Purple keep their December schedule? No matter what happened, most were just happy that Gillan was finally on the road to recovery.

(Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)