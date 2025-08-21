The Who’s Pete Townshend Says His Post-Farewell Tour Plans May Include “One-Man Shows” and Lots of New Solo Music

This past Saturday, August 16, The Who launched a new trek dubbed The Song Is Over: The North American Farewell Tour with a concert in Sunrise, Florida. Both of the band’s surviving original members, 81-year-old singer Roger Daltrey and 80-year-old guitarist/songwriter Pete Townshend, have insisted that this really will be the group’s final tour, despite having mounted previous supposed farewell outings.

Videos by American Songwriter

In a recent AARP.com interview, Townshend discussed whether The Who truly will be retiring from the road after the tour. He also touched on his often-contentious relationship with Daltrey, his future musical plans, his health, and other topics.

[RELATED: The Who Kick Off North American Farewell Tour with Energetic Set Featuring First-Ever Live Performance of a 1970s Gem]

Regarding The Who’s retirement from touring, Townshend declared, “We reserve the right to pop up again, but I think one thing is very clear: that at our age, we will not.”

Pete has said in many previous interviews that he doesn’t enjoy touring or playing live, but he expressed mixed feelings about the current trek to AARP.

“It can be lonely,” he noted. “I’ve thought, Well, this is my job, I’m happy to have the work, but I prefer to be doing something else. Then, I think, Well, I’m 80 years old. Why shouldn’t I revel in it? Why shouldn’t I celebrate?”

On Why The Who Has Kept Going This Long

As for why he and Daltrey have kept The Who going so many years after the deaths of fellow founding members Keith Moon and John Entwistle, Pete commented, “It’s a brand rather than a band. Roger and I have a duty to the music and the history. The Who [still] sells records—the Moon and Entwistle families have become millionaires. There’s also something more, really: the art, the creative work is when we perform it. We’re celebrating. We’re a Who tribute band.”

He added, “We’re lucky to be alive. I’m looking forward to playing, Roger likes to throw wild cards out sometimes in the set, and we have learned and rehearsed a few songs that we don’t always play.”

On Performing After The Who’s Farewell Tour Ends

The Who may on a farewell tour, but Townshend revealed that he, and the band, likely will continue to perform.

“I plan to experiment with some one-man shows,” Pete told AARP. “Roger and I certainly [will] work together for charity and possibly for special projects. Together we represent all aspects of The Who legacy.”

He added, “You know, I’m the songwriter and creator, but Roger’s been the driving force, meaning keeping The Who band and his brand on track. Even with his solo work, we’ll continue to work together, even if we rarely socialize.”

On Townshend’s Future Artistic Plans

Townshend also shared that he isn’t done making new music.

“I want to continue to be creative,” he said. “I’ve got songs in all kinds of development, 140 tracks ready to go.”

Several years ago, Pete revealed that he was working on a multimedia project based on his debut 2019 novel, The Age of Anxiety. Townshend told AARP that that he’s written “26 songs” for that alone.

As for what The Age of Anxiety is about, Pete explained that it focuses on a character he created that was somewhat inspired by “my own mental journey through addiction and recovery.”

The character is a popular young musician who plays in a band, and begins to realize he has the psychic ability to sense the anxiety felt by members of his audience.

Townshend noted that the character “decides that he wants to really dig in to make his audience as happy as they possibly can be.”

Pete maintained that with The Age of Anxiety, he’s “hoping to start a conversation.”

He further explained, “I’m hoping that people will talk about depression, but also about the nature of the artist and what artists are going through, and how, for example, some have to be very selfish, very self-obsessed or go through periods of that.”

More About The Who’s Farewell Tour

The Who’s current North American tour features a total of 17 shows, and is plotted out through a September 28 concert in Las Vegas.

The band’s next performance is scheduled for Thursday, August 21, in Philadelphia. The Who has yet to announced whether international dates or more North American shows will be added to the trek.

(Photo by Larry Marano/Courtesy of Amerant Bank Arena)