“They Won’t Turn on You”: Vince Gill Shares the Secret To Keeping Fans Hooked During Long Concerts

Vince Gill is more than the voice behind classics like “One More Last Chance” and “Tryin’ to Get Over You.” Thanks to spending five decades in the music industry, the singer has more than enough knowledge to write an entire “How To” book on how to master the entertainment industry. But when it comes to putting together the perfect concert, Gill admitted that building a setlist is one of the toughest parts of the job.

During a recent interview, Gill was asked about the process of preparing for a show. Instead of focusing on staying active, positive, and present, the singer turned his attention to the music. Although every singer hopes to have the perfect show, many worry about their voice. But according to Gill, “Which ones are you going to leave out? Which ones am I going to do? It all has to flow. I’ll tell you straight up, it’s really hard to keep people’s attention for three and a half hours. Which I’ve been known to do shows that long.”

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A 210-minute concert might sound like a lot to ask of an audience, but when Gill takes the stage, the time has a way of flying by. Mixing timeless hits with newer material, he keeps fans engaged from the first song to the last encore.

[RELATED: Vince Gill Continues Year-Long EP Series With Upcoming ‘Brown’s Diner Bar’]

Vince Gill Always Adds What The Fans Want

Although Gill knew how to entertain a crowd, he still gave them the option to leave without any backlash. “I went out last summer and I did a bunch of these songs. Maybe 10 or 12 new songs. And I told the people, ‘Look, you’re not going to hurt my feelings if you don’t want to hang around but I’m going to play, because I love this too much and I want you to feel like you got your money’s worth. I want you to hear stuff you haven’t heard before. Cause it’s as precious to me as the old stuff.’ I don’t want to just show up and sing old songs.”

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Having created what he considered to be the perfect setlist that blended his past, present, and future, Gill concluded that it’s never easy. “Picking which ones I’m going to this summer will be difficult. But then again, if you give them everything else they want, they will go along with you with what you want to do.”

And for those aspiring artists hoping to take center stage, Gill noted how keeping the fans happy was crucial. The reason why – “They won’t turn on you.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)