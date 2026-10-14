This 1974 Hit Love Song by Joe Cocker Was Not at All Meant to Be Romantic

In 1974, Joe Cocker had his first Top 5 hit with “You Are So Beautiful To Me“. The song was written by Billy Preston and Bruce Fisher for Preston’s The Kids & Me album, also released in 1974.

But it’s Cocker’s version that became the most well-known. Cocker’s spin on “You Are So Beautiful To Me” is part of I Can Stand A Little Rain, Cocker’s fourth studio album.

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“You Are So Beautiful To Me” is a pretty simple lyric. The chorus says, “You’re everything I hoped for / You’re everything I need / You are so beautiful to me / You are so beautiful to me.”

Most people think of “You Are So Beautiful To Me” as a love song. However, Preston later reveals there was no romantic intention behind the message in the song. Instead, Preston was inspired to write “You Are So Beautiful To Me” by thinking about his mother, stage actress Robbie Lee Williams.

Even more surprising, Preston didn’t consider that anyone would think the song to be a romantic one until Preston found out that Sam Moore was using it to attract women during his live shows.

The Writing of the Joe Cocker Hit, “You Are So Beautiful To Me”

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Preston and Fisher, frequent co-writers, are the only two writers credited on “You Are So Beautiful To Me”. But that doesn’t mean someone else wasn’t involved. The Beach Boys’ own Dennis Wilson reportedly helped finish “You Are So Beautiful To Me”. Still, he was not listed as one of the writers of the hit song.

Preston and Wilson were reportedly at a party one night when Preston played what he already had of “You Are So Beautiful To Me”. Although Wilson did not ask for credit, he allegedly helped Preston finish the lyrics.

After the success of “You Are So Beautiful To Me”, Cocker didn’t return to the Top 5 until 1982. That year, he released “Up Where We Belong”, a duet with Jennifer Warnes. The song, part of the soundtrack for the film An Officer And A Gentleman, became Cocker’s only No. 1 single. In 1976, country singer Ray Stevens had a Top 20 single with “You Are So Beautiful To Me”.

“You Are So Beautiful To Me” did not become a big hit for Preston as an artist. But he did have some success as a singer, including having a No. 1 hit with The Beatles in 1969 with “Get Back”.

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