“Those Days Are Over”: George Strait Makes Candid Admission About His Future on Country Radio

Just a few days ago, George Strait was honored with a rare award from the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. After decades of No. 1 hits, setting records, and crossing milestones, the King of Country Music was only the second recipient of the Career Maker Award. The only other person to win the award was Reba McEntire. Grateful to be recognized for his talent by the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Strait admitted that his days of chasing radio hits were “over.”

While Strait once dominated the airwaves, the country icon wasn’t looking to join the race to No. 1 in the near future. His last album, Cowboys and Dreamers, was released in 2024. Including tracks like “Three Drinks Behind” and a collaboration with Chris Stapleton on “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame,” the album peaked at No. 6 on the US Top Country Albums chart.

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But that mattered little to Strait. A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, he believed the current chapter of his career was about celebration. And for those believing his comments about country radio were an underhanded jab at the current state of the genre, he insisted, “That’s not a comment against country radio. I get it. They’ve been very good to me over the years and I really appreciate that. I also thank them for still playing my old stuff.”

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“There Will Always Only Forever Be 1 King George”

Just like Kenny Rogers, Strait knew the importance of knowing when to “hold ‘em” and when to “fold ‘em.” And while loving every second on the airwaves, he declared, “Those days are over.”

Although not the news fans wanted to hear, many of them understood that Strait’s statement didn’t diminish his legacy. “Everybody has a shelf life at country radio. Strait is no exception, despite his great success over many years. He’s not chasing chart success at his age, and with where his life is. He’s kicked back and enjoying the fruits of his labor. And good for him!”

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Other fans agreed with Strait, but noted that the singer’s sound was timeless. Even hundreds of years from now. “200 years from now there will still be music playing on country radio… but there will always only forever be 1 King George. That’s a fact.”

Aside from being the voice and inspiration behind several legendary hits, it was the fans who took the songs to No. 1. And if they had anything to say about it, Strait might be done chasing country radio, but country radio would never be done playing Strait.

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)