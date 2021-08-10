Tim McGraw’s Daughter Audrey to Star in “7500 OBO” Video; His First Music Video Since 2018

Tim McGraw will release his first music video since 2018 for the new single “7500 OBO,” off his 2020 release Here on Earth (Big Machine Records).

Featuring the acting debut by McGraw and wife Faith Hill’s youngest daughter Audrey McGraw, the video premieres Friday, Aug. 13 (6 pm ET) and will be followed by a YouTube Premium exclusive afterparty, featuring a chat with McGraw and directors Alexa and Stephen Kinigopoulos, and a performance.

Singing Got an ’06 stick-shift, dark blue F-150 in good condition / Got 119,000 miles, only five on the new transmission / It’s got leather seats, a sunroof / It’s sittin’ on 33s, it runs smooth / It’ll get ya from A to B, but not from me / ’Cause every time I turn that key, I see her, the soulful country-pop track, written by Matt McGinn, Jennifer Schott, and Nathan Spicer, “7500 OBO” tells the tale of a 2006 blue Ford F-150 that he has to part with because of the memories connected to the car.

“7500 OBO” is also a subtle continuation of McGraw’s 1998 crossover “Where the Green Grass Grows” and even gives a nod to the older single in chorus Shotgun ridin’ down a two-lane road / Just drivin’ around with no place to go / Us singin’ along to ‘Where The Green Grass Grows.’

Here on Earth was also re-released in spring 2021 with an additional set of songs as an Ultimate Edition.

In addition to Here on Earth, McGraw and Hill will also star in the upcoming 1883, a prequel to the TV series Yellowstone, which follows the Dutton family—with McGraw and Hill portraying the family patriarch and matriarch, James and Margaret Dutton—as they travel west for a better life in Montana.