Tragedy Strikes Tour as Beloved Folk-Rock Duo Cancels Shows Following Deadly Bus Crash

Throughout 2026, the famed folk rock duo, the Indigo Girls, hoped to entertain fans all over the country with classics like “Closer to Fine,” “Galileo,” and “Power of Two.” Having spent over four decades on stage, the duo used the concerts as a celebration of their ongoing career. But sadly, the tour was put on hold after their longtime bus driver, Kirk, passed away following a crash in South Carolina.

According to reports, the incident occurred when Kirk was driving the band’s tour bus through South Carolina. Cruising down Interstate 20, investigators believed the driver didn’t see a disabled tractor-trailer sitting on the shoulder. Not having enough clearance, the bus slammed into the trailer. At the time, Kirk was the only one on the bus.

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Learning about Kirk’s death, the Indigo Girls posted a heartfelt message on Instagram. Sharing the loss with fans, the statement highlighted the bright light that was Kirk. “Kirk was an integral part of our life on the road. He shepherded us safely across thousands of miles, through every season and all kinds of weather. He was a joyful constant in our lives, and we will miss him dearly.”⁣

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When Will The Indigo Girls Continue Touring?

With the sudden death of Kirk, the Indigo Girls had a tough decision to make about their upcoming shows and the remainder of the tour. Already booking shows throughout October, the band announced, “Out of respect for Kirk’s memory and in light of the grief and logistical challenges we are currently facing, we have decided to cancel tomorrow night’s performance in Myrtle Beach, SC.”

Still having a handful of shows on the calendar for October, the Indigo Girls weren’t making any decisions just yet. “Decisions regarding our upcoming shows in Wilmington, NC; Ponte Vedra, FL; and Sugar Land, TX will be announced in the coming days. We do not make these decisions lightly, and we understand the inconvenience this may cause. The tour will resume as soon as we are ready and able.”

While hating the idea of canceling or postponing shows, fans offered their love and support to the group during the difficult time. And when the Indigo Girls do return to the stage, they will do so without the man who helped carry them safely across thousands of miles.

(Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images)