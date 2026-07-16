Tyler Childers Brings His Producer Vision to Willi Carlisle’s New Album  ‘The Universal Bubba’ 

For most, they know Tyler Childers for being the voice behind songs like “Shake the Frost,” “Nose on the Grindstone,” and “Feathered Indians.” But after spending over a decade in country music, it seems that the singer wanted a new challenge when he teamed up with Willi Carlisle for a new album. Instead of collaborating on a song, Childers added his name to Carlisle’s upcoming album, The Universal Bubba, as a producer.

Scheduled to drop on November 6, Carlisle hoped to get fans excited when releasing his latest single, “The Mason Jar at the Center of the World.” Discussing his inspiration behind the project, the singer noted how there were no limits when it came to the creative process. “I think this one goes to outer space. I think this is the widest range of influences that I’ve ever had. It touches on funk, it touches on Americana, Cajun, old-time, and experimental music.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Want to know what The Universal Bubba will feel like? According to Carlisle, “It feels like getting drunk at the Civil War reenactment, or cruising at the cattle auction, or doing molly at the square dance.” While it is difficult to pick between the three adventures, The Universal Bubba will come in both CD and vinyl. Carlisle also offered a signed copy of each version.

[RELATED: Tyler Childers Surprises 20 Fans With $1K Each During Private Charity Show]

Tyler Childers Does More Than Produce ‘The Universal Bubba’

As for Childers, the singer left his mark on The Universal Bubba by being more than a producer. The double album was recorded using his backing band, The Food Stamps. If that wasn’t enough, to capture that perfect sound, the entire team built a makeshift recording studio in New Orleans.

Play video

The finished product was The Universal Bubba, which features the following tracks:

01 “Mason Jar At The Center Of The World”

02 “Gas Station”

03 “Use Me Up”

04 “Good Morning, Midnight”

05 “Marlboro Vinyasa”

06 “The Master’s Hammer”

07 “Contact High”

08 “The Universal Bubba”

09 “The Universal Bubba, Part Two”

10 “She Only Loves Horses”

11 “Ditchdigger’s Song (Dust And The Devil)”

12 “Sadly Enormous”

13 “I Ain’t Crazy”

14 “Red Leather, Yellow Leather”

15 “Old Milwaukee Onestep”

16 “Bigger’n Dallas”

17 “Golden Dragon Buffet”

Ready to take fans on a journey out of this world, Carlisle believed that Childers was the best person to help him achieve his goal. “I want to make universal folk music. Songs for all kinds of weirdo. With the idea that there is nobody that doesn’t have folk songs and everyone deserves folk songs. I want to write songs that prove the old weird America didn’t go anywhere, that we are living and dying for it every day.”

With Childers and Carlisle joining forces, The Universal Bubba is shaping up to be one of the year’s most anticipated country albums.

(Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)