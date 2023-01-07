Tyler Hubbard Releases “Me For Me” Written With Thomas Rhett, Russell Dickerson

Tyler Hubbard is continuing to share his story with the new song, “Me For Me.”

Co-written with fellow country stars and friends Thomas Rhett and Russell Dickerson, “Me For Me” finds Hubbard owning each distinct part of himself while honoring the woman who loves him for exactly who he is. Leaning toward the realm of traditional country, Hubbard is backed by an acoustic-style melody with hints of a waning steel guitar, admitting in the lyrics that he can be “difficult” and a “tough one to love,” yet acknowledges that he has someone in his life who loves him unconditionally in his wife Hayley.

She loves me for me/Just as country as can be/Little rough around the edges like the holes in these old jeans/Ain’t askin’ me to change nothin’, far as I can see/She don’t want nobody different/No one else I gotta be, no/She loves me for me, he sings in the chorus.

“’Me For Me’ is a really personal song that I wrote with two of my good buddies, @russelled and @thomasrhettakins,” Hubbard explains. “It highlights the beautiful part of a relationship and loving people for who they are. From the first day I met my wife, she’s always loved me for me, flaws and all, exactly how I am. I hope you love it.”

“Me For Me” is Hubbard’s latest step in his journey as a solo artist. In May 2022, he released his debut single, “5 Foot 9,” which became his first solo No. 1 hit. It was followed by the current single “Dancin’ in the Country,” which is making its way up the Top 40 on country radio. The Georgia native spent much of the latter half of 2022 as an opening act on Keith Urban’s The Speed of Now World Tour.

“Me For Me” will be featured on Hubbard’s self-titled debut album out on January 27.

Photo Courtesy of Sweettalk PR