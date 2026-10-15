Warren Zeiders Leaves Fan Stunned After Exposing Scammer Pretending to Be Him 

Another month – another warning about the dangers of online scammers. With the surge of AI, scammers have increased their ability to trick nearly any fan. Able to steal a singer’s likeness with the right prompt, fans have routinely been tricked into believing they were speaking with stars like Cody Johnson or Warren Zeiders. The last incident happened on camera when a woman confronted the singer about their mysterious conversation.

During a recent meet and greet, Zeiders was signing merchandise and speaking with fans when one woman quietly spoke to the singer. “Can I ask you something? I’m not talking to you on anything am I?” That question alone was enough to get the singer’s attention. Zeiders instantly knew that the woman had been scammed. To make it worse, the woman added, “I have lost a lot of money to these scammers.”

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@donnyclipss DAY 5: NO BRAKES LIVESTREAM. A woman claims she’s having “private” conversations with Warren. If someone is claiming to be Warren or a member of his family, you’re most likely talking to an impostor. Please stay safe, stay sharp, and remain vigilant. #warrenzeiders #nobrakes #twitch #livestreaming ♬ original sound – Donny

While unable to correct the situation, Zeiders appeared sympathetic to the woman as she could do nothing more than walk away in defeat. But according to fans online, they were shocked by how many people continued to get scammed. “What’s crazy is that people fall for this. Like a celebrity who has lots of money asking for money is a red flag already? IDK maybe it’s just me.” Another fan understood the woman as she added, “My grandmother lost $10K thinking she was sending money to Shemar Moore.”

[RELATED: Country Legend Humbles Warren Zeiders for Onstage Outburst: “You Brought a Machete to a Spoon Fight”]

Warren Zeiders Not The Only Country Singer Being Faked

Although most singers advise their fans to stay away from private chats, Cody Johnson made it clear by sharing a post on Twitter. Using his following to educate fans on the dangers of AI, he wrote, “If you see something with Cody’s name, logo or face on it that doesn’t come straight from his verified accounts… Please don’t fall for it.”

COJO Nation, stay alert. You can find Cody’s only official accounts here: https://t.co/ZZGQi8a2u7 pic.twitter.com/CgZNc4FeFS — Cody Johnson (@codyjohnson) October 7, 2026

Cherishing the fandom he grew over the years, Johnson noted how his team couldn’t compete with the fake accounts and scammers trying to capitalize off his success. “Our team is working tirelessly to try and remove the problems. However, at this rate it’s hard to control the sheer volume of misinformation that is being spread.”

No matter how many fake accounts artists and their teams removed, another seemed ready to take its place. And for Zeiders, the problem was no longer just another warning posted online. It was standing directly in front of him.

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)