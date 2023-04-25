WATCH: Adele Sends James Corden Off With Final Carpool Karaoke Episode 

Adele is giving James Corden one last spin before The Late Late Show comes to an end. The last-ever “Carpool Karaoke” segment surfaced Monday (April 24), days before the Comedian will say farewell to his long-running show.

Videos by American Songwriter

The “ultimate late-night afterparty” will wrap on Thursday, April 27. To celebrate the show’s success, the “Easy On Me” singer picked up Corden from his Los Angeles mansion for a final joyride around the CBS lot. The memorable segment served as a heartwarming reunion between the two, as Adele first appeared on “Carpool Karaoke” in 2016.

The collaboration raked in more than 250 million views, quickly becoming the most-watched video on YouTube. The comedian revealed that Adele’s guest appearance was a significant turning point for the show and convinced hitmakers such as Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars to join in on the fun.

While whipping around, they harmonized to some of Adele’s greatest hits—”Rolling in the Deep,” “Love Is A Game,” and “Hometown Glory.” Although the duo cracked several jokes and reflected on failed pranks, they honored their friendship.

Corden will leave sunny California to return to England with his wife and three children. He told Adele that he’s feeling a “bit nervous” and “very, very sad” about the upcoming life change. The singer-songwriter was quick to comfort the late-night host.

“You’re one of my best friends in the whole world. I’m gonna miss you so much,” shared the vocalist. “I’m just not ready to come back [to England]. Otherwise, I would come back with you.”

Adele pointed out that her chart-topping hit “I Drink Wine” from her latest record, 30, was inspired by their honest relationship and a vulnerable conversation they once had on a long car ride.

“We’d been on vacation together with the kids, and we were on our way home and…I remember I said to you on the way home, ‘What’s wrong?’ You just seemed down,” she recalled. “And you let it all out to me, and we were having, what, a six-hour conversation about it? It was like the whole way home. But it got me thinking, I felt so unsafe with you feeling unsafe…and then I went to the studio a couple of weeks later, and I wrote this, and I remember I sang it into my phone, and I remember I sent it to you. I do remember you say, ‘That’s exactly how I was feeling.'”

Corden agreed with the pop singer and said the powerful ballad perfectly embodied his internal emotions. At the time, Corden struggled with “work stuff” and “the internet.”

“It was everything that I was feeling that day,” he uttered with a frog in his throat. “I was floored by how you’d managed to take everything that I was feeling about myself and life and just put in a verse. I don’t know, it’s the greatest privilege that from something, from a conversation so honest between two friends that you would create such a thing, that blows my mind.”

The segment that is destined to tug at heartstrings concluded with many tears from the two A-listers. Corden thanked the GRAMMY Award winner for surprising him with an unforgettable last “Carpool Karaoke” and assured her that the miles between them won’t affect their bond.

“It’s blown my mind you’ve done this for me,” said Corden. “I love you, and we have had the best times here. Our friendship and our families’ friendship, it has nothing to do with distance.”

The final episode of The Late Late Show will premiere on Thursday, April 27, at 12: 27 A.M. ET. Harry Styles and Will Ferrell will make send Corden off.

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele