Watch: The Rolling Stones Debut “Out of Time” Live for 60th Anniversary Tour

The Rolling Stones launched their 60th-anniversary tour Wednesday night (June 1) in Madrid, Spain’s Metropolitano Stadium. Early in the night, the famed rockers brought out a 1996 track that the outfit has never performed live, “Out of Time.”

The song originally appeared on the tracklist for the 1966 album Aftermath. Not released as a single, and overshadowed by “Paint It Black,” the track only did middling well. However, later that year frontman Mick Jagger produced a successful cover for fellow Brit artist Chris Farlowe, with a pre-fame Jimmy Page on guitar.

The song appeared again on The Stones’ compilation album, Metamorphosis, in 1975. The previously unheard demo of the Farlowe version saw Jagger taking on lead vocals again.

Despite popping up across the band’s career, “Out of Time” never made it into the live setlist – until now. Fans stationed outside the stadium heard a teaser of the song in rehearsal along with “Mother’s Little Helper,” another Aftermath track that was left behind. They played the latter song a number of times throughout the ’60s but it has not resurfaced since.

Watch the fan-shot video of “Out of Time” along with a speech from Jagger explaining the song in Spanish.

The Madrid show was the first European appearance since the death of drummer Charlie Watts and featured much of the setlist the outfit frequented while playing throughout the U.S. last year. The tour will continue on June 5 in Munich, Germany, wind through Europe, and end in Stockholm, Sweden on July 31.

Find the full tour dates below.

The Rolling Stones—60th-Anniversary Tour:



June

1 – Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain

5 – Olympic Stadium, Munich, Germany

9 – Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

13 – Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

17 – Wankdorf Stadium, Bern, Switzerland

21 – San Siro Stadium, Mulan, Italy

25 – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London

July

3 – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London

11 – King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

15 – Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria

19 – Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France

23 – Hippodrome Parislongchamp, Paris, France

27 – Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

31 – Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Keith Richards (Photo: Kevin Mazur)