Look: Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks Hilariously Gave Each Other the Same Anniversary Gift

They say that great minds think alike. Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks continue to show why they’re one of country music’s most adorable and hilarious couples. Just take a look at their anniversary gifts for reference.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Yearwood revealed that she hilariously bought Brooks the same gift that he bought her. She wrote, “When your husband sends you flowers and you send him flowers and the card says exactly the same thing!”

When your husband sends you flowers and you send him flowers and the card says exactly the same thing! #happy18 #love #morethanever pic.twitter.com/6wagjmjr2H — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) December 11, 2023

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks On Marriage

So they have plenty of flowers to go around. Yearwood and Brooks are celebrating 18 years together. Earlier this year, the couple were asked what the secret to a long and happy marriage was (via Southern Living).

“And we’ve been asked to tell you what we think the secret of a happy marriage is, because we’ve been at it for almost 18 years,” Yearwood said. Both joked that the secret to a long and happy marriage was making each other miserable.

However, getting serious for a moment. Yearwood revealed the real secret. “Marry your best friend,” she said. A few years ago, Yearwood opened up her relationship with Brooks. She said that their marriage is based on their friendship.

“We have a friendship that’s a great base for all of it,” Yearwood explained in a 2016 interview with Parade. “We made a conscious effort when we got married not to be apart. Garth was retired but I wasn’t. So when I moved to Oklahoma I cut my tour dates way down. Then I eventually didn’t tour. That’s how my cookbook began. It was something to do creatively that I could do at home, never dreaming it would turn into all this other stuff. 99 percent of the time we’re together. We don’t spend very many nights apart.”

According to Yearwood, being with Brooks has changed the way that she views relationships. “I was always the person in relationships when things got difficult I was really happy to just bail,” she said via Fox News. “I was good at that. So in this situation, that’s not an option because this is the love of my life so you sit down and talk it through and that gets you better when you get to the other side.”

