Country Superstar Talks the Prospect of Retirement, Admits “That Day Is Rapidly Approaching”

On Friday, Luke Combs will release his newest album, The Way I Am. Including a whopping 22 songs, the singer already offered fans a sample with “Back in the Saddle” and “I Ain’t No Cowboy.” When “I Ain’t No Cowboy” was released, it not only topped the iTunes Top Songs chart, but it also beat Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas.” On the cusp of yet another hit album, Combs discussed the idea of retiring while at the height of his career or riding it out until the very end.

Videos by American Songwriter

There is a decision most stars must make – retire on top or watch themselves slowly deteriorate into a shell of their former self. Speaking with Bert Kreischer on the Bertcast podcast, Combs said, “That decision is such a selfless decision, regardless of what anyone were to say about him. That decision alone proves a lot to me of the person that’s really there… Can you imagine stepping away?”

Using Taylor Swift as an example, Combs added, “It’d be like Taylor Swift leaving music today and being like, ‘I’m just gonna go and teach ballet at my kid’s dance studio down the road in Kansas.”

[RELATED: “It’s Time”: Luke Combs Says a Country Artist Should Headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show]

Luke Combs Admits “That Day Is Rapidly Approaching”

The idea that stars like Swift or Combs would even discuss the possibility of retirement seemed absurd. But Garth Brooks stepped away from the spotlight at a time when he easily sold out stadiums and arenas.

As for Combs, he has pondered the idea in the past. “That day is rapidly approaching. That will happen at some point. I think you have to accept that, and I think it’s okay to not want that to happen. And be afraid of that happening, and wondering how you are gonna feel when that happens…Even when it wasn’t happening, I was like, ‘Well this is it, this is the best I’ll ever be and no one will ever care as much as they care right now.’”

While Combs continues to expand his stardom with each new release, he also has three kids under the age of 4 with his wife, Nicole. Already taking time away to be present at home, the singer could already be planning his exit.

But no matter what the future holds, for now, fans can rest easy and get excited as The Way I Am hits streaming platforms in less than 24 hours.

(Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for BetMGM)