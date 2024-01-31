‘The Voice’ Runner-up & Hometown Hero Ruby Leigh to Be Celebrated on the Floor of the State Senate

Although Ruby Leigh finished second on season 24 of The Voice, she left a lasting impression as she continues to shine. Wanting nothing more than to share her music with fans, the singer has become somewhat of an icon in Missouri. Throughout her time on The Voice, she praised her home and it appears that she will be celebrated by the Missouri Senate thanks to State Senator Travis Fitzwater.

While fans of The Voice were introduced to Leigh just a few short months ago, the singer has consistently worked to break into the music industry. At just 9 years old, Leigh performed at numerous Lincoln County venues. During that time, she even met the governor. Proud of the rising star, Fitzwater said, “I know the governor is proud of her. The governor met her in Jefferson City years ago, and there’s pictures of her and the governor. You can go to his page and see they met years ago. So we’re, all across the state, politically, all of the folks in politics, they know about her now.”

Participating in a meet and greet at a local furniture store just a few weeks ago, Leigh recalled her surprise when the government called. “(I) definitely didn’t expect that. I was like, ‘The Senate?’ I remember when they called, I was like ‘Huh? Do you have the right person?'”

Ruby Leigh Sharing Her Love With Fans

Besides rubbing shoulders with politicians, Leigh recently held a concert where she got to meet one of her biggest fans named Ruby. Documenting her experience meeting the singer on social media, Ruby considers herself a true Leigh fan. And to the little girl’s surprise, the singer knew exactly who she was.

Filming parts of the concert, Ruby soon found herself on stage with Leigh after the singer asked her to come up. Sharing a hug, Leigh made sure to not only sing to the little girl but give her a gift. Completely overwhelmed by the love her daughter received, Ruby’s mom captioned the post, writing, “Not only is Ruby Leigh an INCREDIBLE singer…she is also an INCREDIBLE HUMAN!! Ruby was SO excited to actually MEET her new bestie!! Thank you for ONCE AGAIN making our girl feel so special!! We love you, Ruby Leigh, AND your family.”

