Who Won ‘American Idol’ Last Season? And What Are They up to Now?

With a new week underway, American Idol is prepared to kick off a new season with Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood returning as judges. Like every season before, Ryan Seacrest will return to his usual spot as host. While fans share their excitement about the new season and a fresh batch of contestants, season 24 of American Idol won’t air until tonight. Only having a few hours to wait, let’s take a look back at who won season 23 and what they’ve been up to since.

Videos by American Songwriter

In May 2025, Jamal Roberts watched his life change instantly. Standing alongside John Foster, Seacrest revealed Roberts as the latest winner of the competition. Entering a small group of winners, the singer not only walked away with a recording contract but also $250,000. With nearly a year passing since his win, Roberts seemed to be making the most out of his time.

Discussing the opportunities winning American Idol brought him, Roberts was still in shock. “Things are unfolding before my eyes. I’ve been part of some major things, door-opening things, things I’ll never forget post-Idol because I’ll never forget Idol. It’s just something you’ll never forget. They put you through a lot. I understand now. I get it.”

Jamal Roberts Goes From ‘American Idol’ To Grammy Awards

As for the “major things”, Roberts reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Gospel Songs chart for his cover of Tom Odell’s “Heal.” But a No. 1 hit was just the start. His collaboration with Jonathan McReynolds on “Still” landed him a nomination for Best Gospel Performance/Song at the Grammy Awards.

That’s right. Not even a year after his American Idol win, Roberts already has a Grammy nomination. But what about his career on the stage? On January 19, 2026, the Indiana Hoosiers traveled to Hard Rock Stadium in Florida to take on the Miami Hurricanes for the 2026 College Football National Championship.

While Indiana walked away as the national champions, Roberts also walked away a winner when he received the chance to perform the national anthem. With millions of people watching, the singer recalled, “They said it would be pretty energetic and a different atmosphere than what I have experienced, and it totally was. We had a lot of fans from both sides. The National Anthem is obviously a big deal. You have to get up there and do what you’re supposed to do. I took it seriously, but I also embraced the moment and enjoyed the moment.”

With Roberts releasing music, covering the national anthem, and even hitting the road for Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine” tour, he was focused on keeping that same momentum in 2026. “I plan to release music within every genre if I can. The Grammys are on February 1, so I’m looking forward to that. I’m also performing at an event around Super Bowl time, a city winery tour coming up. It’s going to be amazing.”

Aside from Roberts expanding his career, don’t miss a new season of American Idol, premiering tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

(Photo by Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Images)