“Why Are You Walking on the Stage?”: ‘American Idol’ Alum Gets Shock Proposal After Belting Out the National Anthem at NBA Game

During season 21 of American Idol, Iam Tongi not only won over the judges but also the fans. A favorite among the contestants, Tongi watched himself make it into the finale. And like only a few before him, he became the next American Idol. But at the same time, many of the contestants, like Paige Anne, returned home. Although not winning the season, Anne continued to expand her career. Recently, she performed the national anthem at the Utah Jazz basketball game. While excited about the performance, she received an early Christmas present from her boyfriend.

Wanting to take their relationship to the next level, Bridger Gose reached out to the NBA to help him propose to Anne. At the time, it didn’t seem strange to Anne as she admitted to getting Gose to film for her. “I had him down there to film.” After hitting the final note, the singer was somewhat confused as to why Gose was walking towards her. “It was scary because I was like, wait, why are you walking on the stage?”

SHE SAID YES 💜💍 pic.twitter.com/CyIJab8tIv — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 21, 2025

It didn’t take long for Anne to piece together what was happening, especially when Gose got down on one knee. Thrilled about the proposal, the singer jumped at the chance to say yes.

The Clues That Nearly Exposed The Proposal

Looking back on the moment, Anne was surprised she didn’t see the clues. “I had to get my national anthem down to 90 seconds, and I’ve never had to do that before. … That probably should’ve perked my ears. They were like ‘It’s for broadcasting and sponsors. ‘When in reality, it was so they could fit the proposal in.”

As for Gose, he found himself with a few obstacles of his own. Having to reach out to the NBA, he also needed permission from the Delta Center and ESPN. Once they signed off, he had to undergo a background check to clear him to take the court. It wasn’t until only a few days before the performance that Gose was approved.

While needing to navigate the proposal process, Gose’s planning paid off, transforming a routine performance into a life-changing moment.

