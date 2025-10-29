A Salute to Service: Free Veterans Day Admission at Country Music Hall of Fame

Often called the “Smithsonian of Country Music”, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum first opened in 1967. Over the years, the museum expanded to include exhibits, galleries, and even a retail store that encompasses over 350,000 square feet. Continuing to preserve the rich history of country music, fans can relive some of the most iconic moments in the genre for just $31.95. But taking a moment to honor the armed forces and veterans, the Country Music Hall of Fame decided to offer those who served free admission on Veterans Day.

With Veterans Day taking place on November 11th, the Country Music Hall of Fame will open its doors to service members, both young and old. And it wasn’t just veterans. Knowing the impact military service has on the families, they will also grant free admission to three immediate family members.

Sharing a post on Instagram, the Country Music Hall of Fame wrote, “In honor of Veterans Day, the Museum is offering all active-duty and retired service members and up to three of their guests free admission to the Museum, as well as a 10% discount at The Museum Store.”

Enjoy More Than The Country Music Hall Of Fame On Veterans Day

For those looking to thank service members, they can take part in a special event held at the museum’s Taylor Swift Education Center. Getting the chance to create postcards for active-duty troops, the nonprofit, Through A Million Thanks, will mail the cards to service members overseas.

While the average visitor needs at least three hours to make it through the museum, veterans can fill their trip to Nashville with more than country music. The Nashville Zoo also offers free admission for veterans and their families.

And with all that history and walking working up an appetite, veterans can enjoy a free meal at restaurants like Cracker Barrel, Denny’s, Golden Corral, Applebee’s, Bob Evans, Chili’s, and more.

A small gesture in the grand scope of their sacrifice, it’s a meaningful way to honor those who have served and the families who stand beside them. And in a city built on stories, it’s only fitting to honor the men and women whose stories of service continue to shape the nation and country music.

(Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)