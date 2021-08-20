Nine Inch Nails Cancel 2021 Tour Dates Over COVID-19 Concerns

Nine Inch Nails have canceled all of their upcoming 2021 performances, citing COVID-19 concerns.

“When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic return to live music,” said the band on social media. “However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet. We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right.”

The band was scheduled to play several festivals, including Chicago’s Riot Fest and Louder Than Life in Kentucky, in addition to two headlining shows on Sept. 21 and 23 in Cleveland with The Pixies.

Ticket holders for the NIN and PIxies September show in Cleveland can refer to their point of purchase for refund information.

Nine Inch Nails are one of many artists who have started to postpone or cancel shows in fall 2021 over concerns over the rise in rates of coronavirus or COVID-positive cases within their circles, including Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks, Limp Bizkit, Buckcherry, Iron Maiden, Pop Evil, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Deftones, and more. Korn recently cancelled their remaining tour dates after singer Jonathan Davis tested positive for COVID, while Garth Brooks cancelled five shows due to the increase in COVID cases.

In 2020, NIN released the latest chapters of their Ghosts series—GhostsV: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts. Earlier this year, NIN frontman Trent Reznor, along with bandmate Atticus Ross, recently earned an Oscar for Best Original Score for the animated Pixar film, Soul. Reznor also collaborated with composer Danny Elfman for a reimagined version of “True,” a track originally recorded on Elfman’s latest album Big Mess.