“You’re What the People Are Asking For”: All Four Coaches Stunned by ‘The Voice’s First Ever Cajun French Performance

Dustin Dale Gaspard brought something incredibly unique to The Voice. On the Oct. 6 episode of Blind Auditions, the 33-year-old from rural Louisiana wowed the coaches with a performance that he performed partially in Cajun French.

Ahead of his audition, Gaspard, who currently lives in his car as he travels around playing his music. told the cameras that he grew up on swamp pop. The genre is a mix of New Orleans-style rhythm and blues and country western music, which is oftentimes it’s sung either partially or fully in Cajun French.

Gaspard showed off his one-of-a-kind style as he performed Sam Cooke’s “Bring It on Home to Me,” while playing both guitar and harmonica.

All four coaches turned their chair during Gaspard’s bilingual performance.

Afterwards, Niall Horan praised the singer for having a “proper, unique, full of character voice.” Reba McEntire agreed, telling Gaspard, “You’re different, you’re unusual, you’re refreshing, and you can sing and play.”

When it was Michael Bublé’s turn, he showed of his own French skills, before telling Gaspard, “You’re what the people are asking for. They want authenticity… They want something that’s unique.”

Snoop Dogg, meanwhile, tried to bond with Gaspard by singing the track back to him.

In the end, Gaspard picked Horan as his coach. The former boy bander couldn’t have been more thrilled by the turn of events.

“That is one of the best auditions I’ve ever seen and heard on this show in three seasons,” he said. “The Voice gods are with me and they came over to the good side.”

Niall Horan’s Return to The Voice

By selecting Horan as his coach, Gaspard is joining an elite team. Horan has coached twice before, winning both seasons on which he appeared.

“I’m looking to build a team with voices that I can work with,” Horan said in a YouTube video. “It’s all about the voice for me. The point of us facing the wall says enough. That’s the whole point of the show, to be moved by a voice in the first place. And then the character comes afterwards.”

“It’s scary. You know that literally with the touch of a button you can change someone’s life. I love that about the show,” he added. “… I am undefeated and I would like to win a third one.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC