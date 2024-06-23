2 ‘American Idol’ Winners Who’d “Love” to Replace Katy Perry and 1 Who Said “No”

Katy Perry delighted American Idol viewers with seven seasons of zany outfits and playful banter with fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Now, the “E.T.” singer is leaving the show behind to refocus on her music career. Anxious to learn who will replace Perry, fans have batted around several past American Idol winners as potential judges.

Jordin Sparks Has “Been in Their Shoes”

Jordin Sparks’ career has soared since winning season 6 of American Idol at age 17. Now 34, the “No Air” singer has added “GRAMMY winner” and “Broadway star” to her resume. But there’s still one title Sparks is dying to add: American Idol judge.

Please do. Honestly. I think having an Og winner is exactly what it needs. — Corley Wall (@Corleydude94) February 16, 2024

“I’m able to just be like, ‘OK, well this is what happened’ and be honest. I think that’s a really big key,” Sparks told US Weekly. “Also, I’ve been there. I’ve been in their shoes. I know the insanity that comes when the show you’re on gets really popular, and all of a sudden you go from being a ‘normal’ person to being so recognizable.”

Fantasia Barrino-Taylor Would “Love” To Replace Katy Perry on ‘American Idol’

Before Jordin Sparks, there was Fantasia. The season 3 winner’s version of the Porgy and Bass staple “Summertime” still ranks among the top American Idol performances of all time. Now, 20 years later, Fantasia is eager to return to the show that helped make her.

“I think that those kids, when they’re coming into the game, I think that they need somebody to come in and not only show them how to sing a song, but how to handle the business because it’s a lot,” the Golden Globe nominee told ET in April.

She added, “Just having somebody to say, ‘Hey, make sure you have this, make sure you have that. OK, sing this song, sing that song.’ Getting to know them, their upbringing, what makes you want to sing, why do you love this, why do you want this? So I would love to do it. I would be up for it.”

It’s a No For This OG Winner

Many fans have expressed a desire to see American Idol’s first-ever winner in the judging chair. Unfortunately for them, Kelly Clarkson is honoring a promise to her two children.

“As a parent… people get this… you only get so much time until they don’t want to hang out with you,” the “Since U Been Gone” singer said. “That’s the reason [I can’t do Idol]. It’s my kiddos.”

Featured image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)