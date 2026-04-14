3 Quick Facts About ‘The Voice’ Finalist Alexia Jayy, the Powerhouse Vocalist on Team Adam

The Voice Season 29 Finale is upon us, and we’re giving you some quick facts about this year’s Top 4. Meet Alexia Jayy, a vivacious R&B singer from Alabama. Here are a few quick facts about the singer and her story so far.

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She Used To Be a Single Mother

Ahead of her audition, Jayy opened up about being a single mother before she met her boyfriend, David. Jayy has a 9-year-old son, Matthew, and, since blending families with David, now shares another son and a daughter.

“For my son [Matthew] to be able to watch me — that means a lot, because we went through so much together,” she shared, tearing up. “He has seen me stop and start, stop and start, but he never seen me give up. And he’s so proud of me right now. Like, he brags on me to his teachers, all of that. So it’s gonna make me feel so good, him being able to see me do this.”

Chris Brown Gave Her a Shoutout on Social Media

In a YouTube video, Jayy talks about how she got started in music, and some of the most “significant pivotal moments” in her career thus far. A highlight she shares is when singer-songwriter and rapper Chris Brown reposted a video of her singing on social media. At first, Jayy was just using social media as an emotional outlet after her mom got sick.

“I was just posting just to feel better and, Chris Brown shared my video, and I woke up to thousands of followers just because of him,” she shares. “So, that was like a real pivotal moment.”

Currently, Jayy boasts a Tiktok following of more than 340,000 followers.

She’s Been on Jimmy Fallon

In 2022, Jayy actually sang background vocals on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for R&B singer Muni Long. At the time, Long was having quite the viral moment with her song “Hrs & Hrs”, and to be asked to sing background vocals for her was huge.

The Voice finalist talked about this in her Youtube video.”Those moments were pivotal for me because honestly I come from a very small town. Nothing is there. Everybody knows each other. So we don’t really see moments like that except in football.” She continued, “So, me being able to witness Chris Brown sharing my video and Muni Long asking me to go on the Jimmy Fallon show to sing with her is not something that happens to people where I’m from.”

If you want to see more of Alexia Jayy, be sure to tune into The Voice finale tonight on NBC at 8 pm CT.

Photo By: Griffin Nagel/NBC